Leadstar Media AB launches new bookmaker comparison portal in The Netherlands

- With the launch of their newest website, MyBookmakers.nl, Leadstar Media AB, a lead generation company operating in the iGaming industry, is now active in 25 markets

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Current gambling legislation in The Netherlands makes online betting illegal. Therefore, the primary focus of MyBookmakers.nl is to inform Dutch players about the Dutch sports betting market and the future prospects of betting.

For Leadstar Media the legalization of online sports betting in The Netherlands presents an interesting opportunity. With new Dutch gambling laws expected to go into effect later this year, MyBookmakers.nl will start comparing the best bookmakers and sports bonus offers as soon as online betting is officially legal.

Eskil Kvarnström, CEO of Leadstar Media comments:

"We have kept our eye on the legal situation in The Netherlands for several years now as we see a lot of potential in the Dutch market. We are looking forward to online sports betting becoming regulated later this year. In anticipation of the new legislation, we have prepared our new product MyBookmakers.nl. We are excited to help Dutch players navigate through this expanding market and guide them towards the best products."

MyBookmakers.nl will contain betting guides and other information to help the Dutch players with their questions about sports betting. The site looks ahead and aims to inform players about popular sports betting features, as Dutch players are yet to experience everything that online betting and live betting has to offer.

However, the main purpose of the website will be to compare sportsbooks and bonus offers and it will follow the same strategy as Leadstars core products in other markets.



MyBookmakers.nl is now live and the Dutch gambling market is currently expected to open on the 1st of October, 2021.

