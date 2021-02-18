EBAMed SA, developer of medical technologies to transform the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, has appointed experienced specialist Marina Izzo as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mrs. Izzo will set the vision for EBAMed's technology and lead the effort for the next financing round, planned for 2022. Former CEO and co-founder, Adriano Garonna has transitioned to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and maintains a role on the company's Board of Directors.

"Marina has strong experience in leading medical device businesses and developing the market for groundbreaking cardiovascular technologies in Europe, North America and China," said Mr. Giovanni Leo, Chairman of the Board. "Her experience will be invaluable as we realize our mission to shift the paradigm in electrophysiology (EP) from catheter-based ablation therapies to non-invasive EP procedures."

Mrs. Izzo served as CEO for Cardionovum, an innovative developer of drug coated balloon technology. Prior to that, she was Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at Symetis SA (now part of Boston Scientific), where she established the company as a key competitor in the transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) market. She has held several leadership roles with Medtronic in Europe and with St. Jude Medical, including Marketing Director for the EMEA Atrial Fibrillation (AF) business. Mrs. Izzo is a graduate of Bocconi University of Milan.

"Many patients fail or cannot undergo conventional invasive therapies such as ablation," said Mrs. Izzo. "I am very excited to continue exploring the potential of radiation oncology therapies in cardiac medicine and to realize EBAMed's mission to change the lives of patients living with cardiac arrhythmias".

Some 53 million people globally1 experience some type of cardiac arrhythmia. For older persons with a history of heart disease, arrhythmia can lead to serious medical complications. The development of a radiation therapy approach, combined with an unique motion monitoring and gating solution to improve target definition and tracking accuracy, could be of substantial value in providing alternative therapy to either drug therapy or catheter-based ablation, and to reduce radiation to innocent myocardium.

About EBAMed

EBAMed is an early-stage, private medical device company. EBAMed is developing a cardiac ultrasound product to improve radioablation for Ventricular Tachycardia, a growing clinical need in the face of the prevalence of heart disease, and aging populations. For more information, visit https://eba-med.com

1 JPMorgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference, January 2021 Virtual

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005060/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Marina Izzo

C.E.O.

marina.izzo@eba-med.com

+41 77 5121686

EBAMed SA