Executive conference will welcome hundreds of attendees from around the globe for expert sessions, networking opportunities and more as IHS Markit delivers its industry-leading event in an innovative digital environment

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, is pleased to announce the 36th annual World Petrochemical Conference (WPC), to be held March 8-12, 2021.

The expanded 5-day event will be held virtually, enabling global participation under the theme Chemical Renaissance: Building Resilience, Agility and Innovation in an Enhanced Global Role.

The WPC 2021 program will focus on a variety of topics including the renewed importance of chemicals in the global economy, highlighted by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, as well as accelerating moves toward sustainability, circular economy and energy transition, and the implications for petrochemicals supply and demand.

With new market drivers at the forefront-such as renewed use of single-use plastics for hygiene and PPE purposes, plus chemical ingredients in sanitizers and medicines-attendees will benefit from timely presentation of data, forecasts and insights from leading industry experts.

The WPC 2021 program also includes a deep focus on upcoming technology solutions, developments in transportation and logistics, as well as regional programs including the China Forum, the Latin American Petrochemical Summit and new India and Middle East Seminars, plus special sessions including Circular Economy and Sustainability Summit, and the expanded Fertilizers, Agribusiness and Ag Chemicals Seminar. New programs including a focus on Financial Capital Markets round out the line-up of topic-driven special programs on the 2021 agenda.

Live expert panel sessions will provide detailed data, insight and analysis on aromatics, fibers, feedstocks, refining, inorganics, derivatives, olefins, specialties and intermediates. The Genius Exchange will provide an opportunity for companies to showcase innovative technologies, and sustainability solutions to an audience of global decision makers.

Keynote speakers include:

Jim Fitterling , CEO, The Dow Chemical Company

, CEO, The Dow Chemical Company Datuk Sazali Hamzah , managing director and CEO, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG)

, managing director and CEO, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG) Eelco Hoekstra , chairman executive board and CEO, Royal Vopak

, chairman executive board and CEO, Royal Vopak Thomas Casparie , executive vice president, Shell Chemicals

, executive vice president, Shell Chemicals Mark Lashier , president and CEO, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

, president and CEO, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Karen McKee , president, ExxonMobil Chemical Company

, president, ExxonMobil Chemical Company Bob Patel , CEO and chairman, management board, LyondellBasell

, CEO and chairman, management board, LyondellBasell Lori Ryerkerk , CEO, Celanese Corporation

, CEO, Celanese Corporation Tim Stedman,CEO, Agilyx

"We are excited to offer the World Petrochemical Conference in virtual format in early 2021, at an important time for the chemical and related industry sectors when critical IHS Markit expertise will provide valuable content for our attendees," said Lyn Tattum, vice president, oil, mid-downstream and chemical, IHS Markit. "We have learned that delivery of our unparalleled data and insight works well in the virtual environment and we have designed an expanded program and innovative networking as new features to optimize the experience of the 2021 WPC program."

More than 70 expert sessions focused on individual market data and analysis will be provided to attendees on-demand the week prior to the live conference, enhancing the ability to probe our experts via Q&A during the event.

New and experienced industry professionals can also participate in workshop discussions on topics such as petrochemical price forecasting techniques, commercial impact of olefins and polyolefins technologies and other fundamentals training workshops also taking place the week prior to WPC for an enhanced learning experience.

The World Petrochemical Conference is the premier annual international gathering of chemical industry leaders, experts, government officials, and policymakers, as well as leaders from key end-use markets and technology innovators. To view the current agenda for WPC 2021: Chemical Renaissance: Building Resilience, Agility and Innovation in an Enhanced Global Role, and register for the event or the training workshops, please visit wpc.ihsmarkit.com.

