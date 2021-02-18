CCUR Holdings, Inc.: CCUR Holdings Reports $8.3 Million Net Loss in 2Q FY 2021

DULUTH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CCUR) ("CCUR" or the "Company") on February 16 reported a net loss attributable to its stockholders of $8,333,000, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. This is the first quarter the Company reported a net loss and a loss per share after seven consecutive quarters posting net income and earnings per share.

Revenue for the quarter decreased to $1,197,000 compared to $1,787,000 during the prior year period. The revenue decrease was primarily due to merchant cash advance (MCA) revenue decreasing 27% to $1,046,000 compared to $1,440,000 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Fiscal year 2021 second quarter revenue from interest on loans decreased 56% to $151,000, compared to $347,000 in the second quarter of the prior year. An operating loss of $13,876,000 was reported for the second quarter of 2021 compared to operating income of $591,000 in the same quarter of 2020. This loss is primarily attributed to the Company recording a $13,760,500 provision for credit losses on aviation advances. Other interest income and realized and unrealized gains on investments, net for the period totaled $3,840,000 compared to $2,361,000 in the prior year period.

"Our performance for the quarter was materially and significantly impacted by a full write-down of our aviation deposits," commented Igor Volshteyn, President and Chief Operating Officer. "On January 12, 2021, the date a large deposit was due to be returned, the Company learned that in mid-December, the principal of Wright Brothers Aircraft Title, Inc., the escrow agent for its aviation deposits, had been arrested by law enforcement and that all the assets of Wright Brothers had been frozen. While the Company is aggressively pursuing all remedies for recovery, the amounts and timing of such recovery remain highly uncertain. As a result, the Board of Directors and management determined that the appropriate action is a full write-down of the aviation deposits."

Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 were $1,202,000, compared to $1,307,000 in the second quarter of the prior year.

Total working capital as of December 31, 2020 was $43,100,000 as compared with $51,000,000 as of June 30, 2020. The Company's balance sheet remains strong, and as of December 31, 2020, it had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $16,223,000.

CCUR HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

December

31,

2020 June

30,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,223 $ 9,336 Equity securities, fair value 13,269 7,372 Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, fair value 12,893 21,429 Current maturities of mortgage and commercial loans receivable 3,634 3,878 Advances receivable, net 111 11,436 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 599 1,204 Total current assets 46,729 54,655 Land investment 3,596 3,568 Deferred income taxes, net 7,691 6,632 Mortgage and commercial loans receivable, net of current maturities 104 1,695 Definite-lived intangibles, net 1,677 1,870 Goodwill 480 480 Equity method investment 3,850 - Other long-term assets, net 762 950 Total assets $ 64,889 $ 69,850 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 690 $ 803 Management fee payable 2,915 2,841 Total current liabilities 3,605 3,644 Long-term liabilities: Pension liability 4,396 4,005 Other long-term liabilities 628 912 Total liabilities 8,629 8,561 Stockholders' equity: Shares of common stock, par value $0.01;

14,000,000 authorized; 8,839,344 and 8,797,671 issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 88 88 Capital in excess of par value 209,276 209,223 Non-controlling interest 1,179 1,261 Accumulated deficit (150,978 ) (143,077 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,305 ) (6,206 ) Total stockholders' equity 56,260 61,289 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity $ 64,889 $ 69,850

CCUR HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Merchant cash advance fees and other revenue $ 1,046 $ 1,440 $ 1,714 $ 2,888 Interest on mortgage and commercial loans 151 347 393 630 Total revenues 1,197 1,787 2,107 3,518 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 1,202 1,307 2,287 2,641 Amortization of purchased intangibles 96 119 193 239 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (410 ) - (400 ) Provision for credit losses on advances 13,775 180 13,827 396 Total operating expenses 15,073 1,196 16,307 2,876 Operating (loss) income (13,876 ) 591 (14,200 ) 642 Other interest income 679 2,145 2,039 4,282 Realized gain on investments, net 876 843 1,408 1,919 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net 2,285 (627 ) 1,240 (158 ) Other income, net 30 65 105 66 (Loss) income before income taxes and equity in net loss from equity method investment (10,006 ) 3,017 (9,408 ) 6,751 Equity in net loss from equity method investment 53 - 53 - (Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,725 ) (17 ) (1,494 ) 156 Net (loss) income (8,334 ) 3,034 (7,967 ) 6,595 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest 1 (297 ) 23 (452 ) Net (loss) income attributable to CCUR Holdings, Inc. stockholders $ (8,333 ) $ 2,737 $ (7,944 ) $ 6,143 (Loss) earnings per share attributable to CCUR Holdings, Inc. stockholders: Basic $ (0.95 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.90 ) $ 0.70 Diluted $ (0.95 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.90 ) $ 0.70 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 8,800,171 8,758,710 8,798,928 8,757,433 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 8,800,171 8,840,870 8,798,928 8,825,583

CCUR HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December

31, 2020 September

30, 2020 Revenues: Merchant cash advance fees and other revenue $ 1,046 $ 668 Interest on mortgage and commercial loans 151 242 Total revenues 1,197 910 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 1,202 1,085 Amortization of purchased intangibles 96 97 Provision for credit losses on advances 13,775 52 Total operating expenses 15,073 1,234 Operating loss (13,876 ) (324 ) Other interest income 679 1,360 Realized gain on investments, net 876 532 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net 2,285 (1,045 ) Other income, net 30 75 (Loss) income before income taxes and equity in net loss from equity method investment (10,006 ) 598 Equity in net loss from equity method investment 53 - (Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,725 ) 231 Net (loss) income (8,334 ) 367 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1 22 Net (loss) income attributable to CCUR Holdings, Inc. stockholders $ (8,333 ) $ 389 (Loss) earnings per share attributable to CCUR Holdings, Inc. stockholders: Basic $ (0.95 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.95 ) $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 8,800,171 8,797,671 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 8,800,171 8,856,691

