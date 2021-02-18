American Leadership Initiative Releases A Global Digital Strategy for America

Report Provides Roadmap for Biden Administration and Congress to Build Back a More Inclusive Economy, Protect Democracy and Meet the China Challenge

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / The American Leadership Initiative (ALI), an organization focused on developing a new vision for American global leadership through smart and robust diplomacy, development and trade policies, today released: A Global Digital Strategy for America: Providing a Roadmap for the Biden Administration to Build Back a More Inclusive Economy, Protect Democracy and Meet the China Challenge. The report is the culmination of extensive research and input from leading experts and key stakeholders from think tanks, academia, civil society, and business, together with policymakers, during the past six months.

"To reap the benefits of the digital economy while avoiding its pitfalls, America needs a comprehensive global digital strategy," said Dr. Orit Frenkel, co-founder, and CEO of the American Leadership Initiative. "The Digital Revolution is remaking the way people work and learn, changing the economic landscape and altering our relationships with the rest of the world. This rapid change, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has created major economic disruption, devastating many in the middle and working classes and posing challenges to our democracy."

The report asserts that this new global digital strategy must include two interrelated pillars: Investing in America and Leading Globally. At home, it calls for landmark investments in digital training and connectivity, the development of a digital governance regime, and measures to upgrade America's technological competitiveness, among other topics. The report emphasizes that these investments must come with implementation of diversity, equity and inclusion policies to ensure that the benefits are widely shared among all Americans.

To lead globally and address the challenge posed by China's growing technological power, the report calls for increases in U.S. federal research and development, immigration reform, along with a "Digital Marshall Plan" for developing countries to level the playing field for American digital workers and businesses competing abroad with Chinese companies benefitting from subsidized financing while supporting inclusive development. The report also calls for moving away from the go-it-alone, nationalist approach of recent years, instead repairing relationships with U.S. allies to build a foundation for global digital governance that embraces democracy, accountability, and transparency, and developing a coordinated approach to addressing China's policies.

Jeremy Bash, former Chief of Staff at the Central Intelligence Agency and Department of Defense under President Obama, and national security commentator at MSNBC said, "ALI's Global Digital Strategy lays out the importance of developing both a comprehensive domestic agenda to shore up U.S. competitiveness and a global strategy to meet the challenge posed by China's approach to technology and the internet."

Joshua Meltzer, Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution, where he leads the Digital Economy and Trade Project, said, "ALI's report demonstrates the urgency of working with our allies to develop a high-standard global digital governance agenda."

Dr. Frenkel added, "We encourage the Biden administration and the 117th U.S. Congress to seize this opportunity to launch a comprehensive digital strategy. Doing so will position America as the global digital leader, managing the China challenge while creating good jobs for our citizens and serving as a catalyst to sustained economic growth in the United States. This is an opportunity to create a better future for Americans while forging a new era of U.S. global cooperation with our allies, promoting our shared values and fervent commitment to democracy."

