Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Große Kursgelegenheit!? Ad-hoc, Whole Foods und große “Megaevents”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.02.2021 | 13:10
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, February 17

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST plc (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
All information is at 31 January 2021 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested
OneThreeSixOneThreeFive
MonthMonthsMonthsYearYearsYears
Net asset value0.1%26.1%26.2%25.9%23.3%118.5%
Share price-1.4%28.5%25.1%28.1%14.6%101.3%
Sources: Datastream, BlackRock
At month end
Net asset value - capital only:85.01p
Net asset value cum income*:85.73p
Share price:77.30p
Discount to NAV (cum income):9.8%
Net yield:5.2%
Gearing - cum income:7.5%
Total assets:£104.0m
Ordinary shares in issue:113,470,349
Gearing range (as a % of net assets):0-20%
Ongoing charges**:1.3%
* Includes net revenue of 0.72p.
** Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding any interest costs and excluding taxation for the year ended 30 November 2020.
Sector Overview
Mining46.5%
Energy Transition26.0%
Energy28.0%
Net Current Liabilities -0.5%
-----
100.0%
=====
Sector Analysis% Total Assets^Country Analysis% Total Assets^
Mining:
Diversified23.7Global59.2
Copper6.6USA12.3
Industrial Minerals5.3Latin America10.1
Gold3.4Canada6.5
Iron2.8Australia4.4
Diamonds1.6Germany 2.3
Steel1.1South Africa2.1
Platinum1.0Norway1.2
Nickel1.0France0.9
Subtotal mining:46.5United Kingdom0.7
Ireland0.6
Energy:Africa0.2
Integrated16.8Other Net Liabilities^-0.5
E&P9.5
Distribution1.2-----
Oil Services0.5100.00
Subtotal Energy:28.0=====
Energy Transition:
Electrification11.6
Energy Efficiency7.4
Renewables5.0
Transport1.1
Storage0.9
Subtotal Energy Transition:26.0
Net Current Liabilities^-0.5
----
100.0
=====
^ Total Assets for the purposes of these calculations exclude bank overdrafts, and the net current liabilities figure shown in the tables above therefore exclude bank overdrafts equivalent to 7.0% of the Company's net asset value.
Ten Largest Investments
CompanyRegion of Risk% Total Assets
ValeLatin America
Equity6.7
Bond0.2
BHPGlobal6.6
Rio TintoGlobal6.1
ChevronGlobal4.0
Anglo AmericanGlobal4.0
ExxonMobilGlobal3.4
VestasGlobal3.2
Petrobras - ADRLatin America3.2
EnelGlobal3.2
Freeport-McMoranUnites States2.9
Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:
The Company's NAV increased by 0.1% during the month of January (in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested).

Despite much of the world remaining in a state of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the year started with a flavour of optimism in global equity markets as investors focused on the potential for a vaccine-driven economic restart. This narrative was somewhat derailed towards the end of the month as it became clear that there was a divergence in the vaccine roll out in different countries. Against this backdrop, the MSCI AC World Index fell by 0.6%. In Europe, the vaccine roll-out, or lack of it, dominated the headlines. The UK and the US remain in the lead with Europe lagging behind and tensions escalated at the end of the month over vaccine supplies.

President Joe Biden was inaugurated in mid January and cyclical stocks were buoyed as the market digested the $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposed by the new President. Within the conventional energy sector, we have seen a moratorium on new drilling permits and potential question marks around federal land and future drilling on federal land. This will likely further constrain US shale growth. Elsewhere, President Biden has scrapped the Keystone XL permit. Despite continued concerns on the demand side for oil, offsetting this on the supply side, Saudi Arabia has planned to unilaterally cut production in February and March by an additional million barrels per day. This is keeping the oil market tight. For reference, oil continues to trade in backwardation. Against this backdrop, oil prices rose, with Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) increasing by 7.9% and 8.4%, ending the month at $55/bbl and $52/bbl respectively.

The energy transition space benefitted from expectations of supportive policies and from China's greater than expected wind and solar installations reported for 2020. The Chinese National Energy Administration (NEA) announced 72GW of wind generation capacity and 48GW of solar capacity installed, a total of 120GW. Market expectations differed widely but typically were for around half the capacity for wind power installations. Within clean transportation, electric vehicle (EV) sales for 2020 totalled 3.2m units, 43% higher than for 2019, despite the negative impact from COVID-19 related restrictions on total vehicle sales.

Within the mining sub-sector, tougher COVID-related restrictions in China stoked concern around economic activity in the country and in turn, its commodity demand. Mined commodity performance was varied, with iron ore (62% fe) and gold prices down 0.9% and 2.1% respectively, but the copper price up 1.5%. Turning to the companies, 2020 production results were announced during the month and, in general, they were in line with expectations, with relatively limited COVID-19 related disruptions. Investors are now looking ahead to the February earnings reporting season in which we are expecting to see strong financial results and continued focus on returning capital to shareholders.

All data points in US Dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.

18 February 2021
ENDS
Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.com/uk/beri on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.