The "Europe Sports Medicine Market 2020-2030 by Product (Repair, Recovery, Monitoring, Accessories), Application (Knee, Shoulder, Hip), End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European sports medicine market accounted for $1,689.3 million in 2019 and will grow by 6.0% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising incidents of sports injuries, consistent innovation of new products and treatment modalities, and growing healthcare expenditure.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies of the period 2015-2019 and provides a forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe sports medicine market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Application, End User, and Country.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe sports medicine market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

Arthrex Inc.

Bioventus LLC

Breg, Inc.

Ceterix Orthopaedics Inc.

ConMed Corporation

DJO, LLC

Johnson Johnson

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

RTI Surgical, INC.

Smith Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Body Reconstruction and Repair Devices

3.2.1 Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices

3.2.2 Implants

3.2.3 Arthroscopy Devices

3.2.4 Repair Devices

3.2.5 Orthobiologics

3.2.6 Prosthetics

3.3 Body Support and Recovery Devices

3.3.1 Braces and Supports

3.3.2 Physiotherapy

3.3.3 Compression Clothing

3.3.4 Topical Pain Relief

3.3.5 Other Body Support and Recovery Devices

3.4 Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices

3.4.1 Cardiac Monitoring Devices

3.4.2 Respiratory Monitoring Devices

3.4.3 Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

3.4.4 Musculoskeletal Monitoring Devices

3.4.5 Other Monitoring/Evaluation Devices

3.5 Accessories

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Knee Injury

4.3 Shoulder Injury

4.4 Hip Injury

4.5 Foot and Ankle Injury

4.6 Elbow and Wrist Injury

4.7 Other Injuries

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User

5.1 Market Overview by End User

5.2 Hospitals

5.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

5.4 Physiotherapy Centers and Clinics

5.5 Other End Users

6 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.1 Overview of European Market

6.2 Germany

6.3 UK

6.4 France

6.5 Spain

6.6 Italy

6.7 Russia

6.8 Rest of European Market

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

