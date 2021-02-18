Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2021) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (CSE: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new retail distribution with Quality Foods owned by the Jim Pattison Group; and additional distribution points with Sobeys Inc. through its Safeway retail network. These partnerships are a result of VERY's efforts to scale distribution in line with production capacity.

Expanded Distribution



Quality Foods has agreed to distribute The Very Good Butchers brand, increasing VERY's retail network by 14 locations. Quality Foods is a premier Vancouver Island grocer that has operated as a community staple since 1986. In 2017, The Jim Pattison Group acquired the wholly-owned grocery chain and added it to their existing portfolio of brands which include boutique banners such as Urban Fare and larger Western banners like Save-on-Foods. These additional 14 stores will initially stock The Very Good Burgers, Smokin' Burgers, Taco Stuff'er and British Bangers.

CEO Mitchell Scott commented: "The Quality Foods placement is an exciting development for VERY as it provides an opportunity for further expansion across a larger network of stores owned and operated by The Jim Pattison Group such as Save On Foods. We plan to become an established brand in both Canada and the US by aggressively building relationships with national grocery banners, in addition to independent grocers."

Furthermore, Sobeys has agreed to expand product placements into its top ten Safeway locations within the next 60 days. Sobeys is Canada's second-largest retailer; with over 1,500 stores operating under various banners of which 183 are Safeway locations.

CEO Mitchell Scott stated: "The growing relationship with Sobeys is demonstrative of the positive response retailers are receiving from consumers. We expect a similar trajectory for all of our retail partnerships."

Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Update

The Company provided an update on the filing of its fiscal 2020 financial results. VERY expects to file its annual financial statements and related filings for the year ended December 31, 2020, by April 30, 2021, in accordance with the 120 day deadline for venture issuers.

About The Very Good Food Company

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company. Our mission is to use progressive food technology to create plant-based meat and other food products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date we have developed a core product line under The Very Good Butchers brand.

