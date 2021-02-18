THE PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN ECOSPRAY AND RELAYR WILL ENABLE THE CREATION OF NEW INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF MARITIME EMISSION CONTROL EQUIPMENT.

Ecospray, a company specializing in the research and development of cutting-edge systems for controlling air and gas emissions in industrial applications for the Maritime industry, has chosen relayr, a leading industrial IoT company based in Berlin, to create new IoT-based desulphurization solutions, driving the sector towards an increasingly digital, efficient and environmentally sustainable future.

The Maritime Industry has been one of the latest in addressing the need to reduce its environmental impact. Now, with the introduction of IMO regulations aimed at reducing sulphur oxide emissions which came into force in January 2020 the industry is facing a rising pressure to comply with more stringent environmental regulations, as well as the need of containing costs and improve efficiency in an increasingly competitive and unpredictable market.

In this context, fleets can resort to various solutions, including the installation of scrubbers to remove SOx emissions, or using alternative fuels such as very-low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) but with significantly higher costs compared to bunker fuel.

To meet these market challenges while aiming at developing new solutions capable of radically renewing the entire maritime transport sector, Ecospray has chosen to collaborate with relayr, a company specializing in IoT solutions oriented for business outcomes. The partnership between the two companies will allow the creation of a new generation of emission control equipment: smart scrubbers managed using artificial intelligence, a completely new solution for the market.

Ecospray, market leader in marine emission purification systems (EGCS), has always been committed to developing technological solutions for the maritime sector that can make the processes of reducing the pollutants in the gases produced by ships more efficient. The integrated technologies offered by Ecospray aim at reducing emissions and saving fuel, leading ship owners on the path towards decarbonization of the sector and encouraging the use of clean energy. Part of Carnival Group since 2013, the Italian company has continued to grow in recent years by increasingly specializing in offerings for the marine segment.

"Being part of Carnival Corporation has given us the opportunity to implement high-performance and reliable technological solutions in record time. We were enabled to gain experience across the entire fleet and unparalleled sailing experience, which has allowed us to build robust and use case specific innovations at speed," said Stefano Di Santo, CEO of Ecospray.

The new IMO-compliant devices are not only an innovation that drives an environmentally intensive industry towards a more sustainable future but also an investment that will significantly reduce equipment-running costs for shipbuilders.

The integration of relayr's IIoT and AI offering tailored to the devices allows to guarantee constant compliance with IMO regulations for the containment of air pollution in the maritime environment. Moreover, it allows significant savings in terms of performance and maintenance through remote monitoring and advanced life cycle analysis. The ability to constantly monitor and analyze the scrubbers' performance ensures longer equipment life and fuel savings by optimizing pumping operations while also allowing a significant reduction in operating costs.

"We are delighted to collaborate with a company like Ecospray, igniting together the digital transformation of the marine industry," says Josef Brunner, CEO of relayr. "This partnership allows us to enter a new market bringing high added value with IIoT solutions, helping to exploit the full potential of the control systems machines, and ultimately contributing to the reduction of harmful gas emissions."

"In the maritime industry, a fleet could include hundreds of ships, so the opportunities to build smart machines on such a large scale are literally endless," commented Stefano Di Santo, CEO of Ecospray. "The partnership with relayr allows us to confidently face the challenge of bringing the best of 4.0 technologies to the naval sector. The constant motivation that this project offers us on a daily basis requires a totally different and creative approach to problem solving. I am certain of one thing: together we will never stop improving. Ecospray and relayr: disrupting innovations across the oceans."

The process of digitalization of equipment for gas emission control is only a first step towards a broader business transformation process for the Alessandria-based Ecospray. The visionary approach in collaboration with relayr ultimately envisages the adoption of the Equipment as a Service (EaaS) model. Unlike the traditional asset purchase model, EaaS is based on a pay-per-use offering, in which equipment is no longer purchased but provided in exchange for a usage fee.

Thanks to relayr's experience in implementing the EaaS model, Ecospray will be able to create even more value for its customers, diversifying its revenue streams by offering new services and emerging in the current market scenario.

About Ecospray

From research to development, Ecospray Technologies is specialized in integrated solutions for the green conversion of the maritime and land industries as well as the reduction of dependency on fossil fuels. Founded in 2005 and part of Carnival Group since 2013, Ecospray operates at global level, offering systems aimed at making industrial processes more sustainable through the purification and treatment of pollutants, from emission removal to fuel saving and water filtration. Ecospray's technological solutions leverage three distinctive factors technology delivered as a service, analysis and use of relevant data, and finance to facilitate access to innovation and significantly advance the energy transition towards decarbonization and the creation of clean energy.

About relayr

Relayr is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) powerhouse delivering the most complete solutions for risk-free digital transformations. We unleash data insights from existing equipment, machines and production lines to improve our customers' business outcomes. We enable industrial companies to shift from CAPEX to OPEX-based offerings on their respective markets, providing a unique combination of first-class IIoT technology and its delivery with powerful financial and insurance offerings all from a single source trusted by hundreds of companies worldwide. With relayr, manufacturers, operators, and service companies for industrial equipment are empowered to implement fully interoperable IIoT solutions guaranteed to achieve their target business outcomes.

