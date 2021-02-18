The "Europe Automotive Smart Key Market 2020-2030 by Technology (Transmitter, Capacitive, Infra-red), Application (Single-function, Multi-function), Vehicle Type, Mode of Sales and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe automotive smart key market accounted for $3,517.5 million in 2020 and will grow by 4.8% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising electrification in automobiles, technological advancements, as well as increasing vehicle thefts.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe automotive smart key market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Mode of Sales, and Country.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe automotive smart key market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Alpha Corp

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

HELLA KGaA HUECK

Honda Lock MFG. CO. LTD

Huf Hulsbeck Furst GmbH Co. KG

HYUNDAI Mobis Co. Ltd.

Minda Corp Ltd.

SILCA SPA

South East (Fujian) Motor Corporation Ltd.

TOKAI Rika Co. Ltd.

TOYOTA Motor Corp

United Technologies Corporation

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Technology

3.1 Market Overview by Technology

3.2 Transmitter Technology

3.3 Capacitive Sensor Technology

3.4 Infra-red Sensor Technology

3.5 Other Technologies

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Single-function Smart Keys

4.3 Multi-function Smart Keys

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

5.2 Non-electric Vehicles

5.2.1 Passenger Cars

5.2.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

5.2.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

5.2.4 Two-Wheelers

5.3 Electric Vehicles (EV)

5.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

5.3.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

5.3.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

5.3.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Mode of Sales

6.1 Market Overview by Mode of Sales

6.2 OEM

6.3 Replacement

7 European Market 2020-2030 by Country

7.1 Overview of European Market

7.2 Germany

7.3 U.K.

7.4 France

7.5 Spain

7.6 Italy

7.7 Russia

7.8 Rest of European Market

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

9 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

