Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine Returns To INDYCAR With Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport and James Hinchcliffe To Drive Increased Green Energy Visibility

Capstone Racing To Sponsor Six Races With Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport's No. 29 ShiftToGreen Honda

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that the green and white livery of Capstone Turbine will now be displayed on the No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport car piloted by James Hinchcliffe for six races in the upcoming 2021 NTT INDYCAR® SERIES season.

Capstone tapped one of the most popular INDYCAR drivers in Andretti Autosport's, James Hinchcliffe. The self-proclaimed Mayor of "Hinchtown" finished second on Season 23 of "Dancing with the Stars" along with partner Sharna Burgess. His eight-week run on the Emmy-award winning show landed him appearances on "Ellen," "Good Morning America," "Entertainment Tonight," "Access Hollywood" and "The View." James has a microbrew beer named for him: Hinchtown Hammer Down, brewed by Flat12 Bierwerks in Indianapolis. In addition, he worked as a broadcast analyst for the INDYCAR Radio Network, Champ Car and A1GP Network, and he hosts a podcast with friend and fellow Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi called "Off Track with Hinch and Rossi."

The Capstone green and white livery first appeared on the sidepods of Colton Herta's No. 88 Honda in 2019 on the streets of Toronto and continued through to the season finale race where Herta scored a victory from pole position for the then Harding Steinbrenner Racing team. In 2020, the Herta sponsorship extended the relationship between Andretti Autosport and Capstone Turbine, which began at Texas Motor Speedway during the month of June in 2019 with driver Alexander Rossi who was the first INDYCAR driver to put a Capstone Turbine INDYCAR on a podium with a second-place finish.

"We are looking forward to continuing to expand the winning relationship with Capstone Turbine and helping them grow green energy brand awareness by assisting them with new B2B introductions and expanding current relationships with other sponsors that are Capstone end users," stated Michael Andretti, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Andretti Autosport.

"We are very happy to continue our partnership with Capstone," said George Steinbrenner, Team Principal for Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport. "It has been a great journey taking this partnership from a single race sponsorship in 2019 to a strong and sustainable pact. Working with Capstone has opened our team to a world of green energy initiatives that we continue to seek to bring to the INDYCAR paddock."

"The Mayor of Hinchtown will now add the Grand Marshal of Capstone World to his resume. When he is not driving at 240 miles per hour on an INDYCAR circuit, James will be helping Capstone educate fans on the types of alternative energy sources that are accelerating the global shift to green energy," stated Darren Jamison, Capstone's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The energy landscape is changing, and we are excited to have James both behind the wheel and as our brand ambassador," added Mr. Jamison.

"The valuable business relationships we have developed with the support of George Steinbrenner IV and Michael Andretti offers Capstone a platform to reach the racing community and help more companies save money and lower their carbon footprint," concluded Mr. Jamison.

Capstone Turbine Corporation is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Committed to improving the efficiency of energy needs around the world while simultaneously reducing global emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases, Capstone's systems help end users improve their impact on the environment, while still meeting power and reliability needs.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ: CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , Facebook and YouTube.

About Andretti Autosport

Andretti Autosport, led by racing legend Michael Andretti, boasts a wide racing portfolio rooted in tradition and designed for success.

Under the banners of Andretti Autosport and BMWi Andretti Motorsport, the Indianapolis-based team fields multiple entries across the IndyCar Series, Indy Lights, the FIA Formula E Championship and the IMSA Prototype LMP3 Division. The team also competes as Walkinshaw Andretti United in the Australian Supercars category through partnership with Walkinshaw Racing and United Autosports and additionally is set to field an entry in the new Extreme E championship via Andretti United Extreme E.

The global racing enterprise boasts four Indy Car Series championships, four Indy Light titles, one Indy Pro 2000 championship, and has captured victory five times at the famed Indianapolis 500 race. The team also holds two X Games Gold Medals and five U.S. rallycross championships.

To share in the Andretti story, please visit online at AndrettiAutosport.com and follow on social media with AllAndretti.

