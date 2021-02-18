Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Continues and Expands Services During Winter Storms

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), is proud to report that its subsidiary Adaptive Broadband has been able to maintain and even expand services during the recent unprecedented winter storms throughout Oregon.

Adaptive and its subsidiary companies provide Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for all U.S. cable TV markets, and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs.

In the wake of a huge winter ice storm in Oregon with power and internet services failing statewide in and affecting services to several hundred thousand people since last Friday, AATV subsidiary Adaptive Broadband (ABB) has been able to maintain its high-speed internet services fully functional for all customers.

ABB Vice President and General Manager Jordan Reed states: "Recent storms have caused a massive disruption in services to many areas and residents of Oregon. Providing our services throughout several areas of Oregon, we pride ourselves in building and maintaining the best infrastructure for broadband services. We have carefully located towers, transmission, and retransmission equipment, as well as generators and battery back-ups.

In response to these enormously difficult conditions, in the last 48 hours we took over space at a former restaurant and are using that location to address the immediate needs of current and new customers. Our reputation for quick response times, addressing technical problems and providing quality and reliable service to individual customers, the word is spreading throughout our community. As a result, we have had an unprecedented number of residents switching services from their current service provider over to Adaptive Broadband."

CEO J. Michael Heil states " While serving our nation-wide network of ad-insertion equipment at nearly 200 cable television head-ends, we are pleased to report that our tech teams have been working 24/7 to make sure all systems throughout our network are functioning properly and without interruption. Accordingly, we have succeeded in maintaining ad insertion operations for every head-end in our system."

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM

Adaptive allows advertisers across the US to purchase ads that are inserted into a linked group of the Adaptive digital TV advertising system. Adaptive Ad Systems manages all ad-related activities, provides all technical support, ad-sales, traffic, and billing. Adaptive has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each individual cable television system.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that together with its subsidiary manufactures, develops and deploys dynamic digital ad insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite TV, and IPTV markets. Adaptive's primary focus is the 2nd and 3rd tier US markets. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market across multiple national cable television networks, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Adaptive has implemented a unique profit-sharing model with its cable TV partners. The Company serves over 200 designated marketing areas in approximately 39 states. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche markets. For additional information, please visit: www.adaptiveadsystems.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, partnerships, or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, the Company's delays in the development of its products, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

