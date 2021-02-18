Nexera Energy Inc.: Nexera to Launch New Subsidiary to Plug Inactive Wells in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, TX and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Nexera") an existing producer of oil and gas in South Texas is pleased to announce that it plans to form a new wholly owned subsidiary, Nexera Energy Services, Inc., to engage in plugging inactive oil wells. The Company has secured and owns all the required equipment, and has the expertise, including qualified employees, to engage in the plugging of inactive and orphaned wells throughout the State of Texas.

Nexera Energy Services will work with local landowners, government and regulatory agencies, and academic institutions and experts, to remediate the abandoned and orphaned well issue, one well at a time, starting with plugging three inactive wells on its own leases.

Oil well plugging throughout Texas costs between $8,000 - $140,000 per well, and Nexera believes there is significant margin to cover costs and profit from this new business unit. Nexera operates with a deep understanding of the geology of South Texas, and has existing employees and subcontractors active in the area, making this new business a natural fit.

"Using our existing talent and expertise, we are able to effectively support a new business using the equipment we own to provide plugging services, not only for our own operations but also to those we work with in Texas. Nexera Energy Services creates a new line of revenue for the Company" stated Shelby Beattie, CEO of Nexera, who continued, "We feel a deep sense of responsibility for the land on which we work as it supports our families and the community. This much needed service will work toward improving and reclaiming lands and leases throughout the State of Texas where we live."

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is the owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse, and Stockdale Horizon Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Hagco, Alliance, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

