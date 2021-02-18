World's Most Popular Qualitative Research Brand Adds Innovative Reference Management Knowledge Organization Solution

QSR International, the leading developer of qualitative data analysis (QDA) software, today announced it has acquired Swiss Academic Software, maker of Citavi, the only all-in-one reference management and note taking app that will intuitively streamline analyzing sources and organizing notes in one location. The transaction further solidifies QSR's standing as the market leader in research tools and technology.

QSR International is a growing innovator of software and services that enable the academic and the professional research communities to accelerate their work and quality of research outcomes. Citavi is a strong, likeminded business that serves that same vision, and moves QSR another step closer to offering a full suite of tools to support researchers at every stage of the research process.

Citavi joins QSR's product suite, alongside NVivo, the latest version of its popular research tool used by health, government, non-profit, academic and commercial researchers worldwide, as well as its Sonia student placement solution. Citavi enables researchers to search resources from around the world, create tasks, analyze texts, save quotations and ideas, create outlines for drafts, and write reports, articles, or books faster and more efficiently than ever. Citavi's capabilities will integrate perfectly with NVivo's leading QDA solution to provide a robust set of powerful research tools.

"With so many researchers continuing to advance their critical work under the challenging conditions of our day, it has never been more vital to provide a full suite of tools that supports the researcher at every step of the research journey," said Chris Astle, CEO of QSR International. "The combination of NVivo and Citavi raises the bar for research tools. With our NVivo qualitative data analysis suite and now, Citavi's reference and knowledge management and note-taking solution, we provide a full breadth of capability while providing a platform for researchers to work individually or as a team through each step of the research process."

"Citavi is already a sought-after tool among researchers in our key markets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland," said Thomas Schempp, Citavi co-founder. "With the launch of our new cloud-based solution to complement our longstanding desktop software, we look forward to introducing Citavi and accelerating our growth in new markets both as a standalone reference management tool as well as a complement to NVivo."

The synergies between QSR International and Citavi extend beyond just the companies' formidable research tools, however.

"We see this as a powerful next step toward forging a truly global research community by combining NVivo's extensive network of users with Citavi's user base concentrated in Germany, Switzerland and across Europe," Astle said. "With researchers increasingly working remotely in recent times, we believe it is important to double down on our commitment to supporting the research community by creating an expanded virtual forum where members can learn, grow, contribute and collaborate to drive best practice in research."

Free trials of both NVivo and Citavi are available online at www.qsrinternational.com and www.citavi.com, respectively.

About QSR International

QSR International offers solutions that support the innovators and problem-solvers of today and the leaders of tomorrow. With a decades-long history of supporting those who uncover rich insights to address large-scale problems with NVivo, as well a commitment to preparing students for a rapidly changing world with Sonia, QSR offers a portfolio of technology solutions that empower real world change.

Headquartered in the United States, QSR International also maintains offices in Australia and throughout Europe. Learn more at www.qsrinternational.com

About Swiss Academic Software

Swiss Academic Software is a Switzerland-based software company. Its flagship product Citavi combines reference management and knowledge organization. With Citavi you can search resources from around the world, create tasks, analyze texts, save quotations and ideas, create outlines for drafts, and write reports, articles, or books faster and more efficiently than you ever thought possible.

