Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2021) - PeakBirch Logic Inc. (CSE: PKB) (FSE: KYH2) (OTC Pink: KTNNF) ("PeakBirch" or the "Company") and Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo" ) (NEO: HALO) (OTCQB: HCANF formerly AGEEF) (FSE: A9K) are pleased to announce a partnership to bring new line of nutraceutical, non-psychoactive mushroom products to market. They combine the functional attributes of mushrooms and cannabinoids without the hallucinogenic properties.

Figure 1: Mock-up of Hushrooms Line-up. The triad of formulations will be available for purchase at shroommart.com.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7304/74740_a629ac3874b98b4c_001full.jpg

PeakBirch is using its expertise in e-commerce and online presence to bring these innovative products to market. This offers the consumer a greater choice and ease of access to an innovative emerging space of wellness consumables. Product formulations will be spearheaded by manufacturing expert, Nightingale Remedies, a premier consumer-driven Cannabinoid company specializing in product development & manufacturing (holding cGMP license. Halo Collective's manufacturing know-how and product design expertise will deliver an exceptionally high quality product aimed at consumers looking for alternative therapies and greater wellness.

CEO of Halo Collective, Kiran Sidhu commented, "Our industry is only in the preliminary stages of the future of wellness. Functional mushrooms will provide an initial avenue for consumers to experience the therapeutic benefits of mushrooms. We anticipate developing active psilocybin compounds via DNA synthesis of naturally occurring psylocibin using genetic clustering. We anticipate this manufacturing approach to be cost-effective and at the same time provide a wider spectrum with predictable modulated dosing."

This collaboration will provide the means to manufacture and distribute the highest quality cGMP functional mushroom products. The initial product line, Hushrooms, will include three unique products, Rise, Mellow, and Tranquil. They combine terpenes, CBD, CBG, CBN, non-psychedelic cannabinoids, and mushroom extract in different combinations for each product. These unique functional benefits allow a targeted and non-psychoactive experience for consumers. The Hushrooms line of products will be available via PeakBirch's specialist mushroom sales channel, 'Shroommart.com'.

This new partnership is at the forefront of a substantial growth potential in the mushroom market. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the functional mushroom market is expected to make substantial strides between 2021 and 2028. Data Bridge Market Research anticipates the market will grow with the CAGR of 7.22 percent and reach USD $555.94 billion globally by 2028. Analysts have cited the increasing use of the ingredient by the nutraceutical sector to propel this growth.

CEO of PeakBirch, Marc Mulvaney commented. "We are so excited to enter into the legal mushroom market with our product partner Halo, and manufacturing partner Nightingale Remedies. This partnership provides us the opportunity to develop an online marketplace for premium mushroom products at shroommart.com. We plan to launch on Shroommart in Q1 2021."1

To learn more about PeakBirch's new collaborative agreement with Halo, please contact PeakBirch using the information below.

About PeakBirch

PeakBirch is a multi-brand management company providing services & related products to the cannabis industry that believes its strong focus on and investment in marketing, brand, education to help customers make sound purchasing decision, strategic brand partnerships, and a delivery software technology will create a business with the potential to generate a significant and sustained return on invested capital over the long-term.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below:

PeakBirch.com

About Halo

Halo is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, extracts, manufactures and distributes quality cannabis flower, oils and concentrates, and has sold approximately eight million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. Halo continues to evolve its business and scale efficiently, partnering with trustworthy leaders in the industry, who value the Company's operational expertise in bringing top-tier products to market. Current growth includes expansion in key U.S. markets, the United Kingdom, Africa, the Republic of Malta in partnership with MedCan Ltd., and planned expansion into the Canadian retail market.



Halo is led by a strong, diverse and innovative management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The company is currently operating in the U.S. in California, Oregon and Nevada. The Company sells cannabis products principally to dispensaries under its own brands Hush, Mojave, Exhale, and under partnership or license with OG DNA Genetics, Terphogz (doing business as Zkittlez), Winberry Farms and FlowerShop.



As part of continued expansion and vertical integration in the U.S., Halo boasts several grow operations throughout Oregon and California. In Oregon, the Company has a combined seven acres of outdoor cultivation, including East Evans Creek, a six-acre grow site in Jackson County, and Winberry Farms, a one-acre grow site in Lane County. In California, the Company is building out Ukiah Ventures, a planned 30,000-square-foot indoor grow, processing and manufacturing facility, including up to an additional five acres of industrial land to expand. Halo has also partnered with GMH to purchase Bar X Ranch in Lake County, California, with plans to develop up to 80 acres of cultivation, which would comprise the largest grow in Northern California.



Recently, the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Red Light Holland Corp. for the purpose of creating a joint venture to become a licensed psilocybin manufacturer to supply psilocybin products to licensed service centers in the State of Oregon.



Internationally, the Company is currently cultivating cannabis at Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness (Pty) Ltd ("Bophelo") in Lesotho, South Africa, which holds one of the largest marijuana cultivation licenses in Africa with a future capacity of up to 495 acres. To further Halo's global presence, the Company recently acquired cannabis-based product for medicinal use ("CBPM") importation and distribution licensing in the United Kingdom via cannabis suppliers Canmart Ltd. Halo expects the cultivation and manufacturing operations of Bophelo, combined with the importation and distribution capabilities of Canmart, to drive growth of a well-positioned business to serve the U.K. market.



About Nightingale Remedies



Nightingale Remedies is a premier consumer-driven Cannabinoid company specializing in product development, production, distribution and retail placement. Production facilities operate at the highest levels of compliance including cGMP and FDA approved to ensure that safe quality products are delivered to consumers in the fast-growing Hemp space. The custom product formulation is offered to companies looking to enter into the hemp products business. Our development team includes a compounding pharmacist with 30 years of experience, a field experienced chemist, and several naturopathic and Medical Doctors. Nightingale Remedies advocates for hemp accessibility with an emphasis on health and wellness benefits.



Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below:



Nightingale-remedies.com

____________________

1 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-functional-mushroom-market

