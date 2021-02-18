New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2021) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI", or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce that the Company has decided to change its corporate name from Sun Kissed Industries to SFLMaven; A beyond well-established growing high-end online jewelry retailer with strong revenues over the past 18 years. (www.sflmaven.com)





Management believes the official name change will produce an overall picture that far better reflects and represents the Company's business model and vision to current and prospective investors and begins a journey towards a corporate rebrand that more accurately reflects the values and standing of the business.

SFLMaven has been in business since 2003, driving more than $130 million in sales since inception. The Company is currently a top-rated seller on Ebay and has earned over +97,000 positive feedbacks from customers on its eBay sales platform as reflected in the following direct link:

"Our high-end jewelry division has become the centerpiece of our operations, which needs to be reflected now in the Company's name and brand," commented Joseph Ladin, CEO. "SFLMaven has been in business since 2003 and has a proven track record of strong sales over the past 18 years. Even though 2020 presented everyone with a challenging context given the global covid pandemic, we closed the year with our best quarter, and Q1 2021 has gotten off to an equally impressive start. I look forward with a great deal of optimism to providing the market with much more transparency on our material progress and ongoing sales/revenue results over the near-term horizon."

The Company will update shareholders once the process is complete with both the State of Florida and with FINRA, the financial regulator. The name change is expected to take up to 8 weeks to complete this process.

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) is a provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele around the globe. The company has recently pivoted away from emerging markets and is now focused on revenue generating acquisitions.

