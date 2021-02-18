Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2021) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) announces that it has received check assays for the first 2 drill holes on the Del Norte property. Results were first announced in a February 11 2021 press release based on ICP results. Results for silver from the re-check fire assaying show appreciable enhancement of values versus the initial ICP results. Based on the enhanced silver results, the Company is re-issuing the results from the intersections. For DDH DN20-01 check assays indicate an increase from 386 g/t Ag eq to 1078 g/t Ag eq in the Kosciuszko zone. Results of check assays for DDH DN20-02 confirm the initial results. A table showing the check assay results are shown as follows:

DDH # From

(m) To(m) Width

(m) Au g/t Ag g/t Ag g/t

eq DN20-01 162.69 164.69 1.8 4.50 754.0 1078.0* DN20-02 167.72 171.45 4.34 0.78 42.68 98.9*

Analytical values have been rounded.

*Silver-equivalent values for gold and silver only (no base metals), calculated assuming 100% metal recovery. Assumptions: US$25/oz silver, US$1800/oz gold: 1:72 ratio.

The Company is presently check assaying any enhanced ICP silver values using fire assay methods. Once check results are obtained, the Company will report them.

A map showing the various silver rich zones in the central portion of the Del Norte property has been included. The objective of the past years exploration program was to confirm past results, expand the area of mineralization and follow up on some previous geological interpretations.

Ed Kruchkowski, President of the Company comments, "The Company was very successful in not only confirming previous results but outlining numerous silver rich areas for further exploration. The property has numerous different mineralization styles and the Company focused on the silver bearing veins and breccias. At the start of the program there were 2 main silver bearing trends outlined and at the conclusion of 2020 exploration, the Company had defined 6 different systems. The zones show great continuity and grades over long distances. At the start of this year's exploration, historic drilling had indicated a possible wide zone of mineralization based on the Company's interpretation, that was named the Argo zone. It does not outcrop and is at depth just to the west of the LG vein. Shallow holes did not intersect this zone but the deeper holes were successful in confirming the zone as well as indicating the presence of appreciable mineralization. Work in 2021 will aim at expanding the area of this deeper mineralization as well as testing new zones."

Analysis were performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd in Kamloops BC.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Del Norte Project



To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/74811_decadefigure1.jpg

