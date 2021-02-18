Global Digital Solutions Inc.: Global Digital Solutions, Inc. Provides Update to Shareholders Regarding the Collection of Settlement/Assets Available

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Global Digital Solutions Inc.(GDSI), (OTC PINK:GDSI), a company that is positioning itself as a leader in Automotive and Aviation Technology Solutions announced today an update to its business strategy regarding the award received in the decision from the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida regarding the case against Grupo Rontan Electro Metalurgica, S.A., Joao Alberto Bolzan and Jose Carlos Bolzan. The full court document can be found at https://www.gdsi.co/page12.html.

The company is in the process of formally engaging Brazilian counsel to commence collection efforts on the Rontan plant and associated assets controlled by the Bolzans. Also included in the assets are several thousand acres of land encompassed within the plant purchase. The Company is in the process of engaging collection experts in the USA in order to determine assets not previously identified in the USA, Europe and/or Asia.

In addition to the ongoing collection efforts, the company is evaluating EV manufacturers, parts suppliers and IP related companies throughout the USA and elsewhere. This also involves reaching out to one of the leading EV manufacturers.

William Delgado, CEO and Chairman of GDSI said, "We are pleased with the momentum we have generated to get to this point. The level of professionalism and experience our team of attorneys brings has allowed us to execute both near and long-term opportunities for the growth of the organization. We expect to file additional damages (Legal Fees and Expenses) in the following days."

