Micah Raskin Talks How To Identify Cyber-bullying In New Article

Valued Philanthropist Micah Raskin discusses the signs of cyberbullying in a recent article with AVA360 as online harassment soars amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / In a new article, Micah Raskin, who donates much of his time and money to charitable programs, highlights the prevalence of online bullying and how we can support victims. As educators struggle to monitor how children and teens interact online, Raskin describes the most tell-tale signs that youth may be experiencing on-going abuse.

Since childhood, Micah Raskin has always been passionate about helping others, a value that was instilled in him from a young age by his father.

In an exclusive interview with Thrive Global, Raskin reveals that he is working on several anti-bullying and anti-cyberbullying campaigns. "Whenever I read a story of a teenager who has been humiliated, body shamed, or embarrassed on social media-so much so that they would consider suicide, I knew I had to do something. Youth mental health is at an all-time low, and cyberbullying is a contributor," he says.

Cyber-bullying occurs when a child receives targeted messages via an electronic device to embarrass, humiliate, torment, or threaten the individual. According to Raskin, roughly half of all young people (47%) are victims of virtual harassment. It's arguably the most prominent form of abuse, as bullies can remain anonymous and limit their odds of being exposed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has arguably made matters worse for students, as recent U.S. figures indicate a 70% increase in online bullying over three months. With limited research on Coronavirus and cyber-bullying, experts can only assume that increased screen time due to the lockdown and uncertainties about friendships may be playing a critical role.

Although Raskin doesn't discuss the pandemic in his article, the recent spike in harassment means his blog couldn't come at a more appropriate time.

To make things easier for concerned parents and guardians, Raskin has outlined visible signs of abuse, such as avoiding spending time with others and unease when using social platforms. Additionally, caregivers should watch out for symptoms of depression, including weight-loss, headaches, stomach-aches, difficulty sleeping, and loss of interest in hobbies they once enjoyed.

He notes that the best way to support your child is to educate oneself on the various signs of emotional abuse and allowing your loved one the opportunity to open up by encouraging activities that promote family bonding.

If you would like to know more about cyber-bullying and how to identify victims of abuse, please read Micah Raskin's full article here.

About Micah Raskin

Philanthropist Micah Raskin is devoted to helping others through exceptional charitable work. When he was young, his father set a good example by teaching him to "give back whenever possible." While he has a reputation for providing substantial donations to underserved groups, his contributions are not only monetary. In recent years, he has been addressing food scarcity and hunger in New York State by building a donor base and volunteering his time at soup kitchens. Today, he continues to spread positive messages and encourages others to participate in selfless good deeds.

