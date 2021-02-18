Scientists in Germany have estimated that roof and facade PV systems can cover almost 40% of the total requirements of a standard office building, assuming that no battery storage is installed.From pv magazine Germany How much of the electricity needs of an office building can be met with a photovoltaic system installed on-site? A group of researchers at the Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW), in Germany, is now seeking to give an answer to this question by using its own data, coming from a PV facade and a rooftop array based on CIGS module that are installed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...