Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed ISW Holdings (OTC Pink: ISWH) ("the Company"), a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. CEO of the Company, Alonzo Pierce, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting the Company's significant growth over the past few months, and commented on a recent release detailing their negotiations to purchase an additional 300 to 900 cryptocurrency miners. "What are the opportunities for growth for cryptocurrency mining?" asked Jolly. "It basically shows that we are true believers in the bitcoin opportunity," said Pierce. "We truly believe that this is the direction that our country is going into and we're happy to tag along."

Pierce then elaborated on the role of the healthcare industry, which has had a significant impact on the Company's growth since the start of the pandemic. "Basically, we were a care provider service to chronically ill patients," said Pierce. "Telehealth became even more paramount," explained Pierce. "Every essential business line that we are involved in all shadow one another, and now we are moving into the government agency billing formats," he shared. "This is where we feel we truly have grown."

"Are you accredited?" asked Jolly. "We have submitted the paperwork. Right now, we're just waiting to set up surveys," said Pierce.

Jolly then asked whether or not the Company has positioned themselves for diversification as a holding company. "We want to be a preferred direct vendor for revolutionary essential business services, so our focus in the holding company space is in telehealth, cryptocurrency mining, and supply chain management," shared Pierce. "We have some good partners who have come along and see the vision, and we continue to form these opportunities and mold them into real life opportunities."

"Where are we at in the process of uplisting to the OTCQB?" asked Jolly. "We've submitted the paperwork, we've submitted the disclosures, and we paid the fee," said Pierce. "We see this being forthcoming within the next couple of weeks."

To close the interview, Pierce encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date with the Company's projects and announcements. "We constantly seek to drive shareholder value and growth by trying to come up with the best fits for the future of their investments, as well as for the company," said Pierce. "ISWH is certainly something that every shareholder should consider having in their portfolio."

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com

