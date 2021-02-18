Proprietary spray delivers micro doses of psilocybin or N-acetylcysteine for treatment of PTSD and traumatic brain injury

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2021) - Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") announced today the completion and testing of the proof-of-concept prototype of its proprietary nasal mist device. As announced on December 3, 2020, the Company engaged VisionWorks Engineering of San Diego, CA to complete this first phase of development. Lobe's nasal mist device delivers "micro doses" of pharmaceutical agents such as a psilocybin and N-acetylcysteine ("NAC") at preselected dosages.

Philip Young, CEO of Lobe states "Advancing through the initial development and testing of our innovative nasal mist device will position Lobe as the leader in the delivery of effective therapeutics to treat patients suffering from mild traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other mental health conditions. We intend to further the development of this device leading to commercialization. Completing the development of this device will enable the patients to easily treat themselves where they live and work."

During the first phase of development of the device, a test platform was built. The platform was then used to quantify key characteristics of the actuator, atomizer, and control system. The testbed was also used to refine the mist volume, quality, and spray pattern. The results reflect a clear path for delivering precise doses of drugs to the upper region of the nasal cavity. The completion of the prototype phase is an important milestone towards the ultimate goal of developing effective delivery methods for commercialization.

Lobe holds several provisional patent applications, including the nasal mist device entitled "Device and Method for the Treatment of Traumatic Brain Injuries and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder". Once completed, the device design will allow for the precise control and delivery of medicines through the nasal cavity directly to the olfactory bulb for faster and more efficient uptake of psilocybin and other medicines that target the brain.

