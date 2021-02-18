Postgres leader closed out 2020 with a 59% increase in annual recurring revenue

EDB, a leading contributor to PostgreSQL, announced that it marked 2020 with record growth. The company expanded its technology portfolio with the acquisition of UK-based 2ndQuadrant, establishing it as the largest dedicated provider of PostgreSQL products and solutions worldwide.

Highlights 2020

59% increase in annual recurring revenue and 117% net customer expansion

44 consecutive quarters of annual recurring revenue growth

5,400 lifetime customers, including 28% of the Fortune 500 and 22% of the Fortune 100

Team grew by 46%, with more than 300 technologists now dedicated to PostgreSQL

"The market for Postgres is exploding, with customers adopting it across all deployment platforms: on-premises, in the cloud, and in hybrid environments. Through our singular focus on Postgres, EDB is driving this growth, which led to another record year," said Ed Boyajian, president and CEO of EDB. "At this point, it's a two-horse race in open source databases. If you want a real independent open source database, then there's just one Postgres."

Expanding leadership to support growth

EDB's rapid sales growth led to the hiring of Sean Dolan as chief revenue officer, who will focus on scaling EDB to meet increasing market demand for PostgreSQL. Dolan joins EDB with vast global experience from companies such as Qlik Technologies, Juniper Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, and EY.

Leslie O'Neil was promoted to senior vice president of human resources to manage the company's rapidly expanding global workforce. Simon Riggs, formerly CEO of 2ndQuadrant, joined the executive management team as the first EDB Fellow. Carrie Palin joined EDB's board of directors. Palin is a seasoned marketing executive having served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Box, SendGrid, and now market-leading data company Splunk.

PostgreSQL leadership

Leading data technology review site, DB-Engines, named PostgreSQL the Database Management System of the Year 2020. PostgreSQL continues to outpace MongoDB, Redis, and MySQL.

The EDB technology team made several noteworthy contributions to PostgreSQL 13 that increase the speed and security of the core database. The company also released EDB 13, which enhances usability, security, and deployment flexibility to meet the needs of the largest enterprises.

EDB led three digital events that further demonstrated the broad demand for PostgreSQL around the world: Postgres Vision, Postgres Build Europe, and Postgres Vision Tokyo. Attendance at these events more than doubled over the prior year.

Cloud growth

Over 40% of EDB's business is from customers running deployments in the cloud.

Extended offerings in technical support and managed services for Amazon RDS and Microsoft Azure Database.

Along with IBM, launched the only PostgreSQL certified extension to IBM Cloud Pak for Data, a comprehensive data and AI platform built on Red Hat OpenShift. This allows customers to deploy in the cloud of their choice.

"Enterprises have seen the benefits of open source for reducing operational costs and enjoying the benefits of a standard, commonly accepted, and community supported technology. However, many have held back on using it for more ambitious projects over concern that they alone would bear the cost and risk," said Carl Olofson, research vice president, Data Management Software, IDC. "For enterprises to pursue their plans using open source technology such as PostgreSQL, they need the reliability and security afforded by a professional support organization, particularly when that organization demonstrates a high level of commitment and the resources to support them as required."

