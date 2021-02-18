Valorem Change Consultants' CEO Dr. Laurence Spring, of Schenectady Announces Launch of New Corporate Website

The new corporate website spotlights Valorem Change Consultants' innovative Change Management Dashboard

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Dr. Laurence Spring, of Schenectady, the CEO and Founder of Valorem Change Consultants, which works closely with organizations and school districts to enhance organizational efficiency, results, and equity, proudly announced that his firm has launched a new feature-rich corporate website.

The new website, which is located at https://valoremchange.com, spotlights Valorem Change Consultants' innovative Change Management Dashboard. This powerful, yet easy-to-use tool enables leaders to design and deliver change in their organization by quantifying the amount of effort for each specific change initiative, mapping core activities and tasks to a calendar, and proactively notifying team members when scheduling conflicts are likely.

"Research has revealed that 70 percent of change initiatives fail to meet all expected business objectives, and some falter so catastrophically that they can even threaten an organization's very survival," commented Dr. Laurence Spring, of Schenectady. "Our Change Management Dashboard provides the visibility and transparency that organizations need to turn chaos into clarity, and apprehension and fear about the future into enthusiasm and excitement."

Visitors to Valorem Change Consultants' new corporate website will also learn about the firm's strategic approach to helping organizations create, calculate and implement changes by utilizing a 5-phase change management model: planning, ramping up, implementation, acclimatization, and normalization.

"Many organizations focus on what needs to be changed, but they neglect to take into consideration what must happen after implementation in order for the change to be embraced and established," commented Dr. Laurence Spring, of Schenectady. "Unfortunately, this oversight invariably leads to pushback from employees who are unprepared and ill-equipped to handle the change, and it also triggers widespread change fatigue which reduces productivity and performance, while it increases absenteeism and turnover."

Other features of the new website include subscription pricing options (current offerings include "Starter" and "Premium"), as well as testimonials from organizational leaders who have benefitted from Valorem Change Consultants' strategic consulting and project management. Shared one impressed client:

"This is a great concrete way to examine and plan for the collective impact of our initiatives and make strategic decisions to set up our team for success. We have been factoring in the weight of initiatives, but this is a much more systematic way to approach it."

"We will be adding many more features and pages to our website in the coming months, including a growing library of thought leadership content on various aspects of change management," commented Dr. Laurence Spring, of Schenectady. "We believe that managing change and managing stability are not separate aims. Rather, they are two sides of the same leadership coin, and they both must be done skillfully for organizations to grow and adapt. We are driven to make this happen for organizations of all sizes, because in today's uncertain landscape, change is not optional. It is essential for success and, in the long term, for survival."

About Valorem Change Consultants

Valorem Change Consultants was founded in 2020 to help organizations more effectively manage change and prevent change fatigue from sabotaging initiatives. The firm was Founded by Dr. Laurence Spring, of Schenectady, who spent nearly 30 years in education, including 23 as a central office administrator in districts of various sizes. Learn more at https://valoremchange.com.

Contact Information:

Valorem Change Consultants'

Dr. Laurence Spring

http://laurencespring.com/

news@laurencespring.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/laurence-spring-edd-895b7258/

SOURCE: Valorem Change Consultants

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630520/Valorem-Change-Consultants-CEO-Dr-Laurence-Spring-of-Schenectady-Announces-Launch-of-New-Corporate-Website