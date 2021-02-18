Cobalt Iron Inc. today announced that DCIG has named the company's industry-leading Compass backup platform as a TOP 3 Google Cloud Platform (GCP) backup solution for 2021. In its latest report, DCIG noted that Compass is a highly distinguished player in the cloud backup market, having earned three other rankings in earlier DCIG reports. These include the TOP 5 cloud backup solutions for Azure and AWS, and the TOP 5 enterprise anti-ransomware backup solutions.

"GCP offers many features organizations need from a public cloud platform: high availability, redundancy, security, and much more. Even with these benefits, organizations still have to assume responsibility for the applications and data they host with GCP and that means adopting comprehensive solutions for backup and recovery," said DCIG president and founder Jerome M. Wendt in his latest report. "Cobalt Iron Compass continues to distinguish itself as a leading backup and recovery solution regardless of the public cloud environment."

In his detailed DCIG report, Wendt differentiates Compass from the other evaluated GCP cloud backup solutions in several key areas:

An analytics engine to improve backup and recovery - This software constantly evaluates how Compass backups perform in the GCP cloud.

A cloud-like, SaaS-based backup experience across hybrid environments Organizations may deploy Compass on physical, virtual, or cloud instances. These instance types interact with one another to function as a single, logical, converged infrastructure across physical, virtual, and cloud environments.

Instant recoveries - Among the DCIG TOP 3 backup solutions, Compass is the only one to provide this functionality.

Protection for non-GCP MariaDB and NoSQL databases hosted in GCP Cobalt Iron leads the way in certifying support for the protection of non-GCP databases hosted in the GCP.

Support for backup across multiple public and private clouds - In addition to GCP support, Compass protects applications and data hosted in the Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Azure, and the IBM Cloud.

Download the report here. More information at cobaltiron.com.

About DCIG

DCIG, the Data Center Intelligence Group, empowers the information technology industry with actionable analysis. DCIG provides informed third-party analysis of various cloud, data protection, and data storage technologies. Learn more at www.dcig.com.

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection.

