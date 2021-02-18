Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Announces Key Streaming Executive Hires

Newly Created Roles of SVP Revenue and Director of Programming will support the continued growth of Cinedigm's Streaming and Digital Business

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today two key hires in their rapidly growing streaming business; Daniel Schneider has been named Senior Vice President of Revenue and Eric Rowe has been named Director of Programming.

Schneider will manage various streaming and channel business lines throughout their lifecycle by increasing monetization and leveraging data analytics to make informed decisions regarding resource allocation. Previously, Schneider was Vice President of Business Development for the digital business news network Cheddar, leading all distribution efforts across the TV and digital landscape. Schneider scaled the company's distribution from inception through its sale to Altice USA, one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States. He secured carriage in approximately 40 million pay tv homes through MVPDs, virtual MVPDs, and leading free tv systems, including Pluto, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel and others. Prior to that, Schneider worked in content acquisition and strategy at Sling TV, focusing on digital content initiatives, as well as Dolby Laboratories. Schneider has a Master of Business Administration from New York University's Stern School of Business and Bachelor of Arts degree from University of California Berkeley. He will report directly to Erick Opeka.

As Director of Programming at Cinedigm, Rowe will create and lead the programming strategy for Cinedigm's SVOD, AVOD, and FAST OTT Linear services. Most recently, Rowe was a key member in Sinclair's newly formed Content Lab, serving as a Content Strategist by providing continuous analysis of the larger media environment, excavating industry trends, threats, and opportunities, with the intent of launching new formats, content-types and/or channels. Previously, Rowe was Director of Content Strategy at Sony US Networks, where he oversaw programming research, strategy, and analytics for Sony's suite of Domestic networks including getTV, Sony Movie Channel, and Cine Sony. Prior to that, Rowe was worked in content analysis/programming at Ovation TV. Rowe has a Master of Fine Arts from Chapman University and a Bachelor of Science from Georgia Institute of Technology and will report to Daniel Schneider.

"As we continue to execute our strategy of entertaining the world through our portfolio of enthusiast networks, it is important to bring in the best and brightest people working in the streaming ecosystem to Cinedigm," said Erick Opeka, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Cinedigm. "Daniel's proven ability to expand distribution and scale revenues, and Eric's ability to drive viewership and engagement, are critical to achieving the aggressive growth targets we have set for the business. They exemplify the new capability-driven culture we are building here every day as we build the next great streaming company, and we wholeheartedly welcome them to the team."

About Cinedigm

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm enables hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe to stream their passions by delivering enthusiast streaming channels and content to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

