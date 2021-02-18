How Advancements in Innovation is Spurring Growth of Halal Cosmetics Market: Future Market Insights Report Analyzes

In the coming years, initiatives by industry players to advertise their innovative products, which are also intended to create a clear foothold in the competitive climate, are likely to allow for steady growth.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Future Market Insights: FMI states in its recent study on the halal cosmetics market that the market will record a CAGR of 11.6% through 2031. Demand for halal cosmetics is anticipated to continue surging because aligned with their religious beliefs, the Muslim population prefers halal products.

"The halal cosmetics do not contain any ingredient derived from any forbidden animals, be it pork or any animal dead before slaughtering, blood, alcohol or carnivorous animals. The term halal, therefore, promotes cruelty-free products and hence the upward trajectory of the halal cosmetics market." says the FMI analyst.

Halal cosmetics Market - Important Highlights

Skincare is the top-selling segment according to an FMI report and is predicted to see a growth trend over the projected period.

According to the sales channel, transactions from specialty stores and multi-brand stores are anticipated to account for a large amount.

The popularity of makeup is gaining fast importance in the market

South Asia is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period.

Halal cosmetics Market - Drivers

the demand for cruelty-free and vegan products, especially among the younger generation, is driving the halal cosmetics industry.

Muslim-dominated nations are the foundations of the rapidly rising demand for halal cosmetics.

Celebrity impact and inspiration through social media have strengthened the brand presence, opening the way for start-ups to invest and leverage the opportunity to the fullest caliber.

Halal cosmetics Market - Restraints

In contrast to conventional, organic, vegan, and natural products, halal marking is less known and carries lower trust.

The absence of guidance defined for certification of halal marketing by the authorities of various regions is hindering the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Halal cosmetics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant effect on the worldwide halal cosmetic and fragrance industries but has also generated opportunities for new product lines such as hand creams, skin cream, eye care, and sanitizers as the outbreak has changed customer appetite for above-the-mask items such as eye care, eye make-up, hand creams, face creams, and others. However, the market is likely to set on a path of regaining as economies steadily stabilize.

Competitive Landscape

The halal cosmetics market players are leaning towards the expansion of the production facilities besides opting for strategic collaborations to attain a competitive edge. For example, Ex-Loreal executives launched the halal brand in August 2020 to suit the diverse customer base. A few of the key companies functioning in the global market include Iba Cosmetics, Martha Tilaar Group, Clara International, Kao Corporation, Andalou Naturals, Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd, Nature's Dream

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the halal cosmetics market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product type (skincare, hair care makeup, body care), the end-user( men, women, baby, unisex), saves channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Multi-brand Stores, Online Retailing) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

