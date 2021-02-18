FactMR: Wastewater Treatment Accounts for One-Fifth of All Sodium Sulphite Demand: Fact.MR

Increasing freshwater availability concerns due to rising pollution to enhance uptake for effective treatment and discharge

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Fact.MR's global sodium sulphite market report expects a positive growth trajectory for FY 2021-22 as compared to 2020, as key end-use industries navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic induced headwinds. Long-term expansion prospects appear sluggish to moderate, with a projected CAGR of around 2% through 2031.

The market received a nudge from the paper & pulp processing industry, accounting for more than a third of the revenue share, attributed to its utilization as a dissolving agent in the semi-chemical and acid sulphate pulping process. Further developments are anticipated across the water treatment segment, with Fact.MR's estimates forecasting a 20% revenue share during the historical period.

Over the years, wastewater management has occupied the center stage, as demands across key industries increase. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that industrial water usage constitutes 22% of global water usage. Also, an estimated 3 billion to 10 billion gallons of untreated waste is discharged into water bodies. Hence, availability of potable water is becoming restricted. To offset this, industries are incorporating wastewater treatment operations, which is likely to aggrandize sodium sulphite demand in forthcoming years.

"Increasing government regulations to limit sodium sulphite uptake in the food & beverages segment due to perceived detrimental impacts is likely to peg growth on a modest trajectory, sustained by heightening applications in paper processing, water purification and pharmaceutical manufacturing," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Sodium Sulphite Market Study

Demand for industrial grade sodium sulphite is likely to surge due to its utilization as a de-chlorinating and oxygen reducing agent

By application, sodium sulphite usage as a preservative in foodstuffs is likely to remain high

High adoption across the paper & pulp industry as a reducing agent in Kraft's process is expected

US to experience high adoption of sodium sulphite in the water treatment industry

Uptake as an antioxidant in foodstuffs to propel UK sodium sulphite sales through 2031

Germany and France to generate credible opportunities, attributed to the presence of a robust chemical industry

China and India to emerge as leading manufacturing hubs, with extensive applications across pharmaceutical formulations, particularly veterinary medicine

Sodium Sulphite Market- Prominent Drivers

Broadening scope of the global food & beverage industry amid growing demand for properly preserved foods to escalate demand

Burgeoning need for enhancing potable water supply to increase adoption in water treatment plants

Opportunities abound in the sulphur dioxide purification processes in pulp industries

Sodium Sulphite Market- Key Restraints

Imposition of bans by regulatory agencies as food preservatives in key markets is likely to hinder future sodium sulphite sales

Allergic reactions attributed to direct exposure is limiting uptake across chemical plants, restraining growth

Competitive Landscape

BASF, Ineos Calabrian, Solvay Minerals Inc., Guangdi Chemicals, Rongda Chemicals, Kayon Chemicals, Hemani Group, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Jinchuan Group Limited, Weifang Industry and Chemicals, Indpsec Chemical, Southern Ionics and Olympic Chemicals are some prominent sodium sulphate manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR's report.

Multiple product offerings and collaborative agreements along with a host of other expansion strategies constitute the backbone of the aforementioned manufacturers. For example, Rongda Chemicals offers a wide spectrum of anhydrous sodium sulphite, such as the Cas7757 83-7 Sodium Sulfite Anhydrous for Waste Water and the Supply High Quality Manufacturer Feed Grade Tech Grade 98% respectively.

In September 2019, Kayon Chemicals announced that it would be a beneficiary of the Shanxi Province Department of Industry and Information Technology's 3 year action plan for high quality development of Shanxi New Material Industry (2019-2021). The plan aims to add 50 new enterprises by 2021-end. This is expected to boost the company's sodium sulphite production capabilities as well.

More Valuable Insights on Sodium Sulphite Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sodium sulphite market. The study divulges essential insights on the sodium sulphite market on the basis of application (dissolving agents, de-chlorinating agents, oxygen scavengers, intermediates, preservatives, and photographic films), end use (pulp & paper industry, water treatment, food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and chemical industry), and grade (industrial and food), across six major regions.

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will the global sodium sulphite market grow through 2031?

Why is wastewater treatment emerging as an important application area for sodium sulphite?

How lucrative is the opportunity across the US market?

Will India and China emerge as some of the leading producers of sodium sulphite in forthcoming years?

Which are the prominent sodium sulphite manufacturers?

