Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cint Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (22/21)

On request of Cint Group AB, company registration number 559040-3217, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's common shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from February 19, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that Cint Group AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. The company has 95,612,090 preference shares and 29,698,320 common shares as per today's date. Short Name: CINT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 137,479,635 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015483276 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 216858 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 10 Technology ---------------------------------- Supersector code: 1010 Technology ---------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from February 19 up and including February 22, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 29 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.