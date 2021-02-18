Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.02.2021
WKN: 549416 ISIN: DE0005494165 Ticker-Symbol: EQS 
18.02.21
09:20 Uhr
36,800 Euro
-0,600
-1,60 %
EQS Group AG takes virtual Whistleblowing Roadshow on tour in Europe

EQS Group AG takes virtual Whistleblowing Roadshow on tour in Europe 

DGAP-Media / 2021-02-18 / 15:22 
EQS Group AG takes virtual Whistleblowing Roadshow on tour in Europe 
Special edition of the European Compliance & Ethics Conference (ECEC) with all key information relating to EU 
whistleblower protection 
Munich, 18 February 2021 - In March 2021 EQS Group AG, a global RegTech, will host the ECEC Special - The Road to the 
Whistleblowing Directive. This roadshow will offer essential information on challenges and obligations regarding the 
implementation of a whistleblower system, in advance of the EU Whistleblower Directive national transposition deadline 
in December 2021. The half-day conference will take place on four different dates and is aimed at compliance 
representatives across Europe. 
The European Compliance & Ethics Conference (ECEC) from EQS Group AG will go online with a new event format in March 
this year. "The Road to the Whistleblowing Directive" virtual roadshow will see legal and compliance experts providing 
information on the current status of the transposition of the EU Whistleblower Directive into national laws and 
offering tips on how to meet the requirements, the focus of which is the introduction of an internal reporting channel. 
Already at its premiere last year the ECEC had established itself as one of the largest conferences in the industry. 
Changes to Whistleblower Protection - What Companies Need to Consider 
The EU Whistleblower Directive (Directive (EU) 2019/1937) for the protection of whistleblowers must be transposed into 
national law by 17 December 2021. Companies with 250 or more employees will be obliged to introduce an internal 
reporting channel. From 2023, this will also apply to companies with 50 or more employees. The Directive also applies 
to public authorities, agencies and institutions as well as cities and municipalities with more than 10,000 
inhabitants. 
The roadshow features four dates. It starts on 16 March in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH), followed by Great 
Britain, Ireland and the Netherlands on 18 March. On 23 March interested parties from France, Spain, Portugal and Italy 
are invited to join. The roadshow's last stop is Eastern Europe on 25 March. 
For more information on the conference programme and speakers: https://www.ecec-community.com/ 
 
 
 
 
About EQS Group AG 
EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance 
and investor relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex 
national and international disclosure obligations, minimising risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders. 
EQS Group's products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. They ensure the professional control of 
compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, insider list 
management and disclosure obligations. In addition, listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting 
and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications. 
EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs more than 400 professionals and has offices 
in the world's key financial markets. www.eqs.com 
Twitter: @EQSGroup 
Follow us on LinkedIn 
Press contact: 
EQS Group AG 
Alexandra Krohn 
Karlstraße 47 
80333 Munich 
Germany 
p: +49 89 444430-350 
e: press@eqs.com 
Issuer: EQS Group AG 
2021-02-18 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
