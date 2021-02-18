DJ EQS Group AG takes virtual Whistleblowing Roadshow on tour in Europe

DGAP-Media / 2021-02-18 / 15:22 EQS Group AG takes virtual Whistleblowing Roadshow on tour in Europe Special edition of the European Compliance & Ethics Conference (ECEC) with all key information relating to EU whistleblower protection Munich, 18 February 2021 - In March 2021 EQS Group AG, a global RegTech, will host the ECEC Special - The Road to the Whistleblowing Directive. This roadshow will offer essential information on challenges and obligations regarding the implementation of a whistleblower system, in advance of the EU Whistleblower Directive national transposition deadline in December 2021. The half-day conference will take place on four different dates and is aimed at compliance representatives across Europe. The European Compliance & Ethics Conference (ECEC) from EQS Group AG will go online with a new event format in March this year. "The Road to the Whistleblowing Directive" virtual roadshow will see legal and compliance experts providing information on the current status of the transposition of the EU Whistleblower Directive into national laws and offering tips on how to meet the requirements, the focus of which is the introduction of an internal reporting channel. Already at its premiere last year the ECEC had established itself as one of the largest conferences in the industry. Changes to Whistleblower Protection - What Companies Need to Consider The EU Whistleblower Directive (Directive (EU) 2019/1937) for the protection of whistleblowers must be transposed into national law by 17 December 2021. Companies with 250 or more employees will be obliged to introduce an internal reporting channel. From 2023, this will also apply to companies with 50 or more employees. The Directive also applies to public authorities, agencies and institutions as well as cities and municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants. The roadshow features four dates. It starts on 16 March in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH), followed by Great Britain, Ireland and the Netherlands on 18 March. On 23 March interested parties from France, Spain, Portugal and Italy are invited to join. The roadshow's last stop is Eastern Europe on 25 March. For more information on the conference programme and speakers: https://www.ecec-community.com/ About EQS Group AG EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance and investor relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex national and international disclosure obligations, minimising risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders. EQS Group's products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. They ensure the professional control of compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, insider list management and disclosure obligations. In addition, listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications. EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs more than 400 professionals and has offices in the world's key financial markets. www.eqs.com Twitter: @EQSGroup Follow us on LinkedIn Press contact: EQS Group AG Alexandra Krohn Karlstraße 47 80333 Munich Germany p: +49 89 444430-350 e: press@eqs.com End of Media Release =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer: EQS Group AG Key word(s): Events 2021-02-18 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: EQS Group AG Karlstr. 47 80333 Munich Germany Phone: +49(0)89 210298-0 Fax: +49(0)89 210298-49 E-mail: info@eqs.com Internet: www.eqs.com ISIN: DE0005494165 WKN: 549416 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1169493 End of News DGAP Media =------------

