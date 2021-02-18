Strong portfolio growth continues, providing increased diversification and economies of scale. The proceeds of October's highly successful £200m equity offering were swiftly deployed by January and including subsequent investment are now effectively fully deployed, including leverage. With leading supermarket operators providing a strong tenant covenant and 100% of store rents received in advance as expected, there has been no pandemic interruption to inflation-linked dividend growth.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
