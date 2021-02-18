Planful and Acumatica Partner to Bring Modern, Cloud-Based FP&A to Customers

Leader in Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Becomes Top Planning Extension for Acumatica's Cloud ERP Solution

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc., the pioneer of financial planning and analysis (FP&A) cloud software, today announced it has partnered with Acumatica to give users of both platforms an industry-leading solution for tightly integrated, cloud-based ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and FP&A.

Acumatica is a comprehensive cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, and security. As a recommended extension for Acumatica, Planful provides numerous unique capabilities for FP&A compared to alternative platforms, including:

"This partnership brings the power of Planful's end-to-end platform for financial planning, consolidation, and reporting & analysis together with Acumatica's robust ERP solution," said Kyle Van Jahnke, Vice President of Global Partnerships, Planful. "With Planful, Acumatica customers will now be able to automate and accelerate FP&A activities to drive faster and more agile planning and decision-cycles, and elevate the financial IQ of the organization."

This partnership signals that the Planful Platform meets the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality. It also points to Planful's commitment to Acumatica quality measurements and alignment to future Acumatica roadmap releases.

"We're proud to partner with Planful to meet our customers' growing business demands," said Christian Lindberg, Vice President of Partner Solutions, Acumatica. "Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive FP&A cloud software such as the Planful Platform to execute their long-term business strategies."

About Planful

Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of financial planning and analysis (FP&A) cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 800 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

About Acumatica

Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com .

