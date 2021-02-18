Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.02.2021
WKN: A2JGEL ISIN: NO0010816093 Ticker-Symbol: 1DP 
18.02.21
2,798 Euro
PR Newswire
18.02.2021
Elkem ASA - Successful placement of senior unsecured NOK bonds

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to notification dated 15 February 2021. Elkem ASA has today successfully issued NOK 1,250 million in new unsecured bonds. NOK 750 million has been issued with a tenor of 3 years and a coupon of 3 month Nibor + 1.00 % p.a. while NOK 500 million has been issued with a tenor of 5 years and a coupon of 3 month Nibor + 1.30 % p.a. The transaction was substantially oversubscribed. Settlement will take place on 26 February 2021.

In connection with the bond issue, Elkem ASA has bought back NOK 419 million in ELK01 (ISIN NO0010838808).

SEB and Swedbank have acted as Joint Lead Managers for the bond issue.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:
Odd-Geir Lyngstad
VP Finance and Investor Relations
Tel: +47 976 72 806
Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.no

About Elkem

Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker code: ELK) and is headquartered in Oslo. The Company has more than 6,800 employees with 29 production sites and an extensive network of sales offices worldwide. In 2020 Elkem had total operating income of NOK 24.7 billion. Further information is available on www.elkem.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elkem/r/elkem-asa---successful-placement-of-senior-unsecured-nok-bonds,c3289896

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16930/3289896/a52076cfca682264.pdf

Elkem ASA - Successful placement of senior unsecured NOK bonds

© 2021 PR Newswire
