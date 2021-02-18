New integration between The Privitar Data Privacy Platform and Cloudera Data Platform provides flexibility for organizations to safely use sensitive data for analytics in the cloud and on-premises

Privitar, the leading data privacy platform provider, today announced that it has achieved certification on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). Building on Privitar's existing partnership with Cloudera, The Privitar Data Privacy Platform now natively integrates with CDP, providing flexibility for organizations to safely use sensitive data for analytics in on-premises, public cloud, and hybrid environments.

"Running analytical workloads may force businesses to choose between a familiar ecosystem and one that will keep their most sensitive data protected," said Steve Totman, Chief Product Officer at Privitar. "Privitar's integration with Cloudera CDP and central policy approach to data privacy enables organizations to safely use sensitive data for analytics no matter the environment, offering flexibility and ease of use, especially for organizations upgrading to the latest version of the Cloudera Data Platform whether it is on-premises or public cloud."

The Privitar Data Privacy Platform enables businesses to analyze their potentially sensitive data, use that data to gain valuable insights, and support data-driven decisions while simultaneously keeping that data safe. Privitar provides a unique combination of privacy techniques, governance, and management features that are essential to any organization embracing data-driven insights. By delivering comprehensive data privacy techniques and streamlining data provisioning, Privitar enables enterprises to extract the maximum value from the data they collect, manage, and use, while minimizing risk.

CDP is a new approach to enterprise data, anywhere from the Edge to AI. By simplifying operations, it reduces the time to onboard new use cases across the organization. The platform uses machine learning to intelligently autoscale workloads up and down for more cost-effective use of cloud infrastructure. With Cloudera's Shared Data Experience (SDX), the security and governance capabilities in CDP, IT can confidently deliver secure analytics running against data anywhere. CDP manages data in any environment, including multiple public clouds, bare metal, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The Cloudera Data Platform offers game-changing technology that lets companies harness diverse data to solve important business problems.

The integration between The Privitar Data Privacy Platform and Cloudera Data Platform enables organizations to begin realizing the full value of their sensitive data and leveraging the powerful analytical capabilities of CDP while protecting the privacy of their data subjects. The Privitar Data Privacy Platform is a Cloudera Certified Technology, a Cloudera Silver Partner, and has been tested, validated, and certified to work with Cloudera Data Platform.

"Customers invest in Cloudera for cost effective, high performance data storage and processing," said Gary Green, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Cloudera. "The combination of Privitar and Cloudera enables customers to optimize the utility of their sensitive data while fully taking advantage of Cloudera's powerful analytics platform."

For more information about the integration between Privitar and Cloudera, visit: https://www.privitar.com/partners/cloudera.

About Privitar

Privitar empowers organizations to harness the power of data to innovate faster, while protecting the privacy of individuals' personal information.

Privitar's flexible Data Privacy Platform applies privacy protection to data at massive scale. By combining The Privitar Data Privacy PlatformTM and data privacy best practices into their analytics and data science operations, customers accelerate insights while building trust and mitigating regulatory risk.

Founded in 2014, Privitar is headquartered in London, with regional headquarters in Boston and locations throughout the US and Europe. For more information, please visit www.privitar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005716/en/

Contacts:

Olivia Savage (for Privitar)

617-502-4300

privitar@pancomm.com