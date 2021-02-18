The European Parliament and Council of Ministers continued to tidy up the details of the bloc's Covid-recovery package today by publishing the rules of how the money will be disbursed.The maximum amount of non-repayable grant money available from the EU to finance the Covid-recovery programs of member states was spelled out by the European Parliament and Council of Ministers today. The figures available range from €69.5 billion for Spain and €68.9 billion for Italy down to €989 million for Ireland, €970 million for Estonia, €316 million for Malta, and €93 million for Luxembourg, to be disbursed ...

