Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) Grows Cybersecurity Team with Three New Industry Leaders

IGI Hires New Cybersecurity Professionals, Sets Sights on Continued Growth in 2021

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / IGI (OTC PINK:IMCI), announces the hiring of three new cybersecurity professionals as part of its growing services team: Mark Liggett, Steve Mihm, and Paul Robinson.

"We are excited to add three new talented minds to our growing team of cybersecurity leaders," said Andrew Hoyen, President and COO of IGI. "Mark, Steve, and Paul are all highly-regarded professionals in our industry and will help IGI grow as a national leader in cybersecurity services and software."

Mark Liggett joins the team as a Security Consultant, bringing with him 20+ years of Information Security Experience. Liggett holds an MBA as well as key certifications such as CISSP, GCIH, GWAPT, GSEC, and CRISC. Liggett will work directly with clients as a Virtual CISO, leading engagements and services such as Incident Response and Security Assessments. He joins IGI as seasoned leader within this rapidly growing team.

Steve Mihm joins IGI as a Senior Security Engineer, working with clients as a penetration testing lead, ethical hacker, and leading enterprise-level Nodeware® deployments. He also will be a key contributor to the growing software development team, supporting continued development of the Nodeware platform and the creation of new security-focused software. Mihm is based in IGI's Pittsford, NY headquarters and is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology's esteemed Cybersecurity Master's program. Mihm brings more than six years of experience as an IT Systems Security Analyst and DevOps Systems Security Engineer.

Paul Robinson is taking on the newly-created position of National Sales Director, helping to lead IGI sales strategy in both the channel and direct markets. Robinson brings more than 11 years of experience and expertise in the Information Security field. Robinson is based in IGI's Pittsford, NY headquarters where he works with our sales force remotely across the U.S. He is also a founder and board member at Fireside Collective, a local charity dedicated to alleviating poverty in the Rochester area.

IGI is continuing to grow its sales and services teams and is currently hiring for several open positions. A complete list of job postings can be found at https://igius.com/careers/.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a workforce spanning across the United States, IGI works with organizations on all levels of IT security. Through the company's evolution from 1986 to today, we have continued to build on our strong foundation of securing information, systems, and technologies to become a leader in the cybersecurity field. Learn more at igius.com and nodeware.com.

