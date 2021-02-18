Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2021) - Asterion Cannabis Inc. ("Asterion" or the "Company") announces that the Company has commenced with preparation for its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and has retained DuMoulin Black LLP as legal counsel to facilitate the IPO.

The IPO costs will be funded by the funding from the Company's $30 million private placement, which was announced on February 16, 2021. Asterion plans to initially list on the Toronto Stock Exchange "TSX".

Asterion's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Stephen Van Deventer, commented, "We are extremely excited about commencing with this IPO and intend to be listed in the fall of 2021".

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or sale would be unlawful. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any United States state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or a person in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Asterion

Asterion is a Canadian medicinal cannabis company with a wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, Asterion (Australia) Pty Ltd. With its cultivation to market strategy, the Company's focus is on leading and advancing cannabis agriculture, producing high quality, low cost, genetically uniform cannabis strains and cannabinoid products for global supply. The Australian government awarded the Company's medicinal cannabis project with a Major Project Status. Asterion (Australia) Pty. Ltd. has been granted a medicinal cannabis license, a cannabis research license, and a manufacture license from the Australian Office of Drug Control.

Led by a highly experienced team with over 200 years of combined relevant credentials spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Management experience with large-scale projects includes medicinal cannabis, renewable energy, and capital markets.

