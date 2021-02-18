MJ Biotech, Inc.: MJTV Wholly Owned Subsidiary, New England Biotech Accepts Delivery Of Post Secondary CBD Extraction Lines

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / MJ Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:MJTV), is pleased to announce its partner, Genesis Botanical Research (GBR), an MJTV Wholly Owned Subsidiary, took in the delivery of CBD extraction equipment. The post-secondary extraction lines are being erected at a temporary satellite location for assembly and fine-tuning. These lines will be moved to the Maine extraction facility once the structure is complete.

As previously disclosed, the site of the facility is located in Sagadahoc County in Mid-Coast Central Maine on an agricultural plot of land. No time is being wasted as Genesis Botanical is and will perform tasks ahead of time, such as these CBD extractions lines, so there is no dead time between the necessary steps needed to be taken to have the facility operational.

GBR executives and project managers have been traveling throughout the United States over the past several months researching the latest technology in CBD extraction equipment to ensure MJTV produces the highest quality CBD at the lowest costs possible to ensure high profit margins.

For additional information please contact us at info@mjbiotech.us .

