Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global scientific leader in bioanalytical testing announces the acquisition of Beacon Discovery, a preeminent drug discovery and contract research organization (CRO) focused on G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) research. Beacon Discovery joins Eurofins Discovery, a market leading CRO with the broadest portfolio of validated in vitro pharmacology, ADMET*, and chemistry services for integrated drug discovery solutions. The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks upon fulfilment of customary closing conditions.

Eurofins acquired Beacon Discovery for its innovative approach, years of experience in drug discovery and development as well as their profound expertise in GPCR research, complemented by their unique compound library. The addition of Beacon Discovery supports Eurofins' strategy to be the partner of choice to the pharmaceutical industry, providing drug discovery experience, knowledge, and proven success in supporting the discovery and development of new therapeutics. Beacon Discovery significantly augments Eurofins Discovery's capabilities and innovative methods to support and accelerate drug discovery research and development and capitalize on the growing R&D outsourcing market.

Comment from Dr. Sunny Al-Shamma, Beacon Discovery's CEO: "Beacon Discovery is very excited to join Eurofins. Joining the Eurofins Discovery organisation expands our opportunity to continue our drug discovery efforts and provide integrated drug discovery services with the additive and complementary capabilities provided by Eurofins Discovery".

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins' CEO: "Beacon Discovery adds the expertise in GPCR targets and drug discovery and development experience that will advance our offering in integrated drug discovery services for our clients. This transaction is another demonstration of Eurofins' commitment to provide the most comprehensive portfolio of laboratory services in the discovery pharmacology field which enjoys a strong outsourcing growth trend.

