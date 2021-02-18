Consolidated sales of €45.9 million, -5.3% at constant exchange rates

Activity impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic: France -2.6%, International -9.6% at constant exchange rates

Further growth in Novastep's activity: +25.1% at constant exchange rates

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) ("Amplitude" or the "Group") (Paris:AMPLI), leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its sales for the first half of its 2020-21 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Amplitude Surgical's CEO, commented: "In the first half of our 2020-21 financial year, Amplitude Surgical's activity was impacted, in the second quarter, by the deterioration in the public health situation associated with COVID-19 on the majority of its markets and by the adoption of restrictions on access to operating rooms. As a result, the Group's activity was down by 5.3% at constant exchange rates compared with the previous year. Novastep has continued its development, and now accounts for approximately 13% of Group sales, with growth of almost 25% at constant exchange rates. Despite the COVID-19 impact, the Group is in a solid financial position and intends to seize any external growth opportunities by looking into openings to acquire rival companies or agents

H1 2020-21 sales 6 months to

31/12/2020 6 months to

31/12/2019 Change at current

exchange rates Change at

constant

exchange rates In €k IFRS France 29,615 30,404 -2.6% -2.6% International 16,295 19,429 -16.1% -9.6% o/w subsidiaries 12,457 14,363 -13.3% -4.4% o/w distributors 3,839 5,066 -24.2% -24.3% Total 45,910 49,833 -7.9% -5.3%

Q2 2020-21 sales 3 months to

31/12/2020 3 months to

31/12/2019 Change at current

exchange rates Change at

constant

exchange rates In €k IFRS France 15,468 18,313 -15.5% -15.5% International 8,859 10,684 -17.1% -10.4% o/w subsidiaries 6,938 7,549 -8.1% 1.3% o/w distributors 1,921 3,136 -38.7% -38.7% Total 24,327 28,997 -16.1% -13.7%

Over the first half of its 2020-21 financial year (from July to December 2020), Amplitude Surgical recorded sales of €45.9 million, down 7.9% in actual terms and 5.3% at constant exchange rates.

On the French market , Amplitude Surgical recorded a 2.6% fall in H1 sales to €29.6 million, impacted by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of the Group's financial year (October December 2020) and the adoption of restrictions on access to operating rooms from October 2020. France accounted for 64% of total sales;

, Amplitude Surgical recorded a 2.6% fall in H1 sales to €29.6 million, impacted by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of the Group's financial year (October December 2020) and the adoption of restrictions on access to operating rooms from October 2020. France accounted for 64% of total sales; The Group's international activity generated sales of €16.3 million, down 16.1% in actual terms and 9.6% at constant exchange rates. The Group's subsidiaries recorded a 13.3% decrease in sales to €12.5 million, subsidiaries' activity notably being impacted by the public health situation associated with COVID-19 in Brazil, Germany and Australia. Activity with distributors also weakened, falling 24.2% to €3.8 million;

generated sales of €16.3 million, down 16.1% in actual terms and 9.6% at constant exchange rates. The Group's subsidiaries recorded a 13.3% decrease in sales to €12.5 million, subsidiaries' activity notably being impacted by the public health situation associated with COVID-19 in Brazil, Germany and Australia. Activity with distributors also weakened, falling 24.2% to €3.8 million; Amplitude Surgical's direct business (French market and international subsidiaries), which accounted for close to 92% of the Group's total sales, slipped 3.1% at constant exchange rates;

(French market and international subsidiaries), which accounted for close to 92% of the Group's total sales, slipped 3.1% at constant exchange rates; Sales generated by Novastep, innovative solutions for foot and ankle surgery, continued to grow in the first half and totaled €6.1 million (+25.1% at constant exchange rates), driven by the United States (+42.0% at constant exchange rates). Novastep now accounts for approximately 13% of the Group's sales.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2020, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 436 employees and recorded sales of nearly 88 million euros.

