Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Große Kursgelegenheit!? Ad-hoc, Whole Foods und große “Megaevents”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Stuttgart
18.02.21
16:41 Uhr
2,040 Euro
+0,010
+0,49 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OL GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OL GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0302,09018:32
Actusnews Wire
18.02.2021 | 18:12
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OL GROUPE: PUBLICATION OF THE FIRST-HALF 2020/21 FINANCIAL REPORT (FRENCH VERSION)

Lyon, 18 February 2021

Pursuant to Article 221-4-V of the General Regulation of the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), the first-half 2020/21 financial report of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe is available as of 18 February 2021 on the "Half-year reports" page of the Company's website: http://investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com.


OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x2xsYMlqlmqclm1qZ5hnm2lomm6Sl5GYa2GXyGlsaMnJnGxhmpxomMWaZm9onW5n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-67891-olg-180221-mise-a-disposition-du-rapport-financier-semestriel-2020-2021-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
OL GROUPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.