Donnerstag, 18.02.2021
WKN: A2JMK3 ISIN: FR0013331212 
18.02.21
08:07 Uhr
16,300 Euro
-0,300
-1,81 %
DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: INFORMATION ON 2020 REVENUE AND RESULTS

February 18, 2021. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games announces its publication agenda for 2020 consolidated results. These publications will be an opportunity to review the news of the studio, its strategy and its development prospects.

EventsDates
2020 revenueWednesday 31 March 2021
2020 resultsMonday 19 April 2021
SFAF meetingTuesday 20 April 2021 - 10:00 am


Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing. This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD Entertainment
Oskar GUILBERT
Chief Executive Officer

Benoît GISBERT-MORA
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com
ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne PUISSANT
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine BONJOUR
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr
