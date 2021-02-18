BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents
PR Newswire
London, February 18
BlackRock North American Income Trust plc
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Documents available for viewing
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 October 2020)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427
18 February 2021
