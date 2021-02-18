The "Italy Surgical Procedure Volumes (SPV) Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new dataset for Italy (2017-2025) projects the trends in procedure volumes with the implications of the coronavirus pandemic factored in.

In Italy, surgical procedure volumes have seen a major decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to postponement or cancellation of elective procedures and, to a lesser degree, elimination of procedures that would have been performed on patients who die as a result of contracting COVID-19 disease.

From 2019 to 2020, procedure volume is projected to decline by 1.02 million or 20%, followed by a substantial increase of 1.9 million procedures (+46%) in 2021. The increase in 2021 is expected to result from the backlog of procedures postponed in 2020 which will add to the normal number of procedures estimated for 2021 in the absence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not all of the procedures postponed in 2020 are expected to be recovered in 2021, since some patients who resort to alternative treatments (e.g., medical therapy, physical therapy) may decide to continue with those treatments and forgo surgery, although this trend will not occur for all types of procedures.

In addition, it may be difficult for surgical services to accommodate such a large increase in volume, although the increase in comparison to 2021 procedure volume which is forecast to occur in absence of backlog procedures is only about 13.6%.

UPDATE: All procedure volumes in this database have been re-forecasted as of June 2020 to reflect the impact of COVID-19 on elective and non-elective procedures.

Aesthetic, Dermatological, Plastic Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, Italy Cardiothoracic Interventional Cardiology Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, Italy Ear, Nose, Throat Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, Italy General Surgery Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, Italy Neurosurgical Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, Italy Obstetrics and Gynecological Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, Italy Ophthalmology Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, Italy Orthopedic Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, Italy Peripheral Vascular Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, Italy Spine Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, Italy Stereotactic Radiosurgery Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, Italy Urological Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, Italy

