Amber Palm to Design Interior of Saudi Arabia Private Aircraft Using Amber Tiles

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Amber Palm, a company based in Dubai, U.A.E., is excited to announce that they have been commissioned by a client from Saudi Arabia to perform a full interior design using their exclusive amber tiles on a private Airbus A380 aircraft. Amber tiles are a one-of-a-kind set of decorative tiles that are constructed from natural amber. Amber is a material that has special historic significance in Islam. The English name for amber was derived from the Arabic word "anbar" and it has been used for prayer in "black gold" rosaries by Muslims throughout the world.

Todays' amber is sourced from the Baltic Sea, the Mediterranean, the Adriatic, and the Black Sea coasts. Amber is also considered to be a powerful cleanser and healer of the body, mind, and spirit. It has been observed to stimulate the intellect, clear depression, and promote creative self-expression and self-confidence. It may also encourage spontaneity, stimulate decision-making, and bring balance, wisdom, and patience.

The amber tiles available from Amber Palm are varied, representing the various gradations of human feelings and the emotional palette, from the rational and cold to the warm and sensuous, including up to the hot and passionate. Amber Palm prides itself in coming up with original and sustainably sourced designs that are constructed using state-of-the-art technology, utilizing natural materials.

Amber tiles may not just be used for the interior of private aircraft. They can also be used to decorate the interior of yachts, homes, spas, and prayer halls or small living rooms. These tiles are especially useful for decorating the interiors of yachts because the yacht is the epitome of luxury and demonstrates the status of the owner. Decorating the interior of a yacht with amber tiles provides it with a luxurious appeal that complies with highest standards when it comes to comfort for the world's top collectors of art.

This will also be applicable for the interior of a private aircraft, which is equivalent to the yacht as a symbol of luxury and the status of the owner. Furthermore, the amber tile picture is an excellent way to provide interior decoration. If the interior appears to have restrained and delicate colors, using amber tiles can add richness, especially when an amber tile picture is used. Different shades of amber plates can be used to offer a wide range of options for developing a stylish design. With an amber tile picture constructed from natural amber tiles, even the "coldest" interior can be transformed into one that that feels warm and cozy.

Meanwhile, luxurious spas can have walls encrusted with attractive and warm amber mosaics. The warm shades of amber create a warm and comfortable atmosphere, which is appropriate for people who go to spas to relax while enjoying facials, massages, and various treatments designed to enhance well-being. The warmth of amber can be especially useful in inhalation therapy rooms where children usually get treated to decrease their pulmonary symptoms.

Amber tiles may also be used to provide warm shades for a small living room or even prayer halls. The amber tiles can be utilized to provide unique wall decors. These tiles can also be used to decorate the headboard of a bed and nightstand to provide a bedroom that feels warm and comfortable.

Amber Palm is a company that belongs to the NY Koen Group, owned by Naum Koen, that caters to the specific needs of the most exclusive clientele all over the world. The Amber Palm stones are unsurpassed in color and quality and can be applied for different kinds of decorations. The amber tiles can be cut into the appropriate sizes for use in public places, including prayer houses, religious buildings, VIP clubs, gourmet restaurants, including houses.

Those who are interested in knowing more about the Amber Tiles and other products offered by Amber Palm may want to check out their website or contact them through email.

For more information about Amber Palm, contact the company here:

Amber Palm

Naum Koen

info@amber-palm.com

27-J, Almas Tower

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, U.A.E

SOURCE: Amber Palm

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630614/Amber-Palm-to-Design-Interior-of-Saudi-Arabia-Private-Aircraft-Using-Amber-Tiles