West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2021) - Galenfeha, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLFH) announced today that it has filed with the State of Florida, organizational documents for Eminent Auto Group, LLC. The new entity will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Galenfeha.

"This is the first step, in a series of steps, that we plan to undertake to grow our vision of what we believe will be an exciting journey with Galenfeha and its shareholders," stated Galenfeha's Chief Executive Officer, Ryan C. Tyszkow. Mr. Tyszkow further stated, "We will begin to initiate transactions through organic development and acquisitions creating an eco-system around several industries that have been identified by me and our board."

Eminent Auto Group will focus on developing and growing business' directly related to automotive care, storage and sales primarily within the luxury automotive market. Eminent will be the member concierge service to "high performance" people. Our goal is to re-imagine the ultimate services around automotive acquisition and car care starting with on-demand vehicle servicing, buying, leasing and detailing.

"During the next ten (10) days, we will announce properties, website channels and an acquisition which will begin to mold our vision," said Mr. Tyszkow.

