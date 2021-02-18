Atlanta Turf & Tree: Atlanta Lawn Care Services Now Being Offered by ATL Turf and Tree Company

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Atlanta Turf & Tree has long been known for their excellent lawn care service, but their landscaping services go well beyond mowing. That's why so many refer to them as a 'one-stop-shop' for all types of lawn care needs. Since they offer landscaping, lawn care, and tree services, there is no reason to spread these essential lawn maintenance tasks out among three different service providers that only do one thing each. It's part of what's made this company such a popular landscape maintenance choice in the Atlanta area.

The company representative, Juan Cardoso Houghton, says, "We feel that one of the most important reasons people use us for their lawn care and other important landscape maintenance tasks, is that we make getting it done so convenient. That's because our company allows people to get all aspects of their landscape maintenance needs to be taken care of by simply knowing just one phone number. Our company will continue to do whatever it takes to stay the Atlanta area's most versatile lawn care service."

As proof of how complete their yard care services are, Houghton went on to discuss some of their other lawn maintenance services which many of their customers are now using. That list includes their Shrub and Tree Ornamental Treatments. These are specially created spring and fall applications that are designed to prevent unwanted weed growth in flowerbeds, ornamental mulch beds, and tree rings. They consist of herbicidal treatments that have been perfected so that they do not harm anything in these landscape areas except for weeds. He says that they will even do insecticide and fungicide applications along with the herbicidal treatment if a customer requests it. Also, on the company's list of lesser-known, but important lawn maintenance services, is lawn chemical treatment. These are designed to not only keep lawns looking green and healthy, but to also minimize the presence of unsightly weeds.

The company representative mentioned they use a seasonal formulation that combines fertilizer and broadleaf weed control to make it work. Included in this is service is the ongoing spot treatment of weeds that emerge during the growing season. He pointed out that their customers can even choose all organic chemicals to be used for this service. Atlanta Turf & Tree has also become one of the area's leading lawn aeration service providers. This is done to punch holes into the top matted down layer of leaves and dead grass that are often found on lawns. Houghton says it's important to allow essential nutrients and moisture to more easily get to the roots, so a lawn grows thicker, greener, and looks healthier. Their lawn care experts even know the best times of year to perform these applications for both cool and warm-season types of grass. More on these lesser-known but highly recommended lawn maintenance services can be seen on the company website at ATLTurf.com/atlanta-residential-lawn-care-service/.

Atlanta Turf & Tree's customers indicate they are also pleased with the company's landscape maintenance services, no matter what type of these they ask for help with. A satisfied customer, Peter states, "I had a few trees removed as well as tree maintenance done around my home yesterday and was really happy with the work from their team. Very professional and respectful, and their pricing was very fair. I couldn't ask for more. Happy to work with them again." Mike Hayes proclaimed, "I have used Atlanta Turf and Tree for over 4 years. They do a nice job. If I have any questions or concerns, they respond immediately. They have even brought back in-house lawn weed control, and other services. They have hired the best, Jimmy, to oversee this task. Our lawn has never looked so great. I would not hesitate to recommend them!"

The company representative says that they are happy to discuss any of their long list of important landscape maintenance services with a customer over the phone or a customer can easily book a free lawn care consultation with them on the homepage of the website. This includes discussing their commercial and residential lawn mowing & edging, tree trimming & removal, and landscape design & installation services.

