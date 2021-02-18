SSA Public Relations: Trousdale Ventures LLC Invests in Bougie Bakes Healthy and Nutritious Snack Maker-Distributor

Phillip Sarofim's Private Equity Firm Joins As Newest Early Stage Investor In Los Angeles-Based Baking Company Committed To Serving As A National Source For Healthy Snack Alternatives

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Trousdale Ventures LLC (www.trousdalevc.com), a growth equity firm founded by Phillip Sarofim known for investing in Better For You businesses, has joined as an early stage investor in Bougie Bakes (www.bougiebakes.com), a Los Angeles-based maker-distributor of healthy snack alternatives, including gluten-free, sugar-free and dairy-free brownies, cookies, scones, muffins and more.



Phillip Sarofim

Trousdale Ventures, LLC



Meghan and Ryan Quinn

Bougie Bakes

Bougie Bakes was established by husband-and-wife Meghan and Ryan Quinn following their shared goal of 'shredding for their wedding' and finding that no matter how much they exercised, their midnight cravings for sweets kept them from reaching their weight loss objectives. Rising to the challenge, the couple became passionate about developing a healthier alternative to their favorite sweets - mostly because options that were in the market always came up short of expectations. Working together with noted nutritionists, Meghan and Ryan created an entire line of delicious - yet nutritious - baking goods which they ship nationwide.

"Prior to his investing, Phillip Sarofim was an avid fan of Bougie Bakes, a steady customer who was enamored by our company and products. Now as an investor, Phillip is committed to participating in our growth and national expansion and we look forward to benefitting from his depth of experience in building businesses and positioning them to maximize their full potential," said Ryan Quinn.

For 2021, Bougie Bakes is focused on expanding its e-commerce operations into branded specialty retailers, as well as further grow the company's brand partnerships. As part of its retail roll-out strategy, the company recently finalized a partnership with Erewhon Market, which will offer a customized grab-and-go pack size of select Bougie Bakes goods for its six locations and Alfred Coffee, which is launching Bougie Bakes into four of its locations in Los Angeles.

About Trousdale Ventures LLC: Trousdale Ventures, LLC is a privately-held investment firm owned and managed by Phillip Sarofim with a portfolio that encompasses a variety of companies involved in life sciences, automotive, better-for-you consumer, hospitality, technology, mobility, and sports. Visit Trousdale Ventures, LLC at (www.trousdalevc.com).

