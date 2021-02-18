Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group Acquires Five Grass Valley LDX 86 WorldCam 4K Cameras and becomes an Official Reseller of the Grass Valley Product Line

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Broadcast Management Group, Inc. (BMG) acquires five LDX 86 WorldCam switchable 1X/3X/6X HD, 1X/6X 3G, and 1X 4K cameras for its newest REMI mobile unit. Grass Valley also names Broadcast Management Group a national reseller of the Grass Valley product line.

The LDX 86 4K cameras are specifically designed for live broadcast UHD/4K, especially sports productions, where the use of traditional B4 mount HD lenses instead of PL lenses enhances the producer's and director's ability to tell compelling and engaging stories without any loss of sensitivity. "BMG produces a great deal of live entertainment and sports programming that requires these unique features," said Andrew Ryback, Executive Vice President of BMG's Live Production Division.

Broadcast Management Group recently created the first specifically designed fully remote-controlled REMI Broadcast Hub. This first-of-its-kind operation allows creative and technical talent from around the world to access the equipment and transmission resources at the BMG REMI Broadcast Hub. BMG is building REMI mobile units and chose Grass Valley's LDX 86 WorldCam as its camera choice for its' REMI Mobile Unit 1.

"We are happy to add Grass Valley to our list of manufactures BMG's Systems Integration Division represents," said Megan Kirst, Senior Vice President of Systems Integration. "I have worked with Grass Valley for many years and know their product line well. Their cameras are an excellent fit for our own production services, and I know they will be for many of our System Integration clients."

"One of the strengths of our Systems Integration division is that we are power users of technology, producing more than 70 hours of live programming weekly. Our clients appreciate that we are not only knowledgeable system designers but also end-users," said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer. "Our new REMI Broadcast Hub offers clients a disaster recovery facility and production capabilities that can augment their own facilities," Mason continued.

"Grass Valley's world-class line of high-speed HD and 4K cameras enjoys an enviable position in the global market. So much of our success comes from dedicated, knowledgeable resellers like BMG, and we're excited to have them as part of our distribution channel," said Marco Lopez, Grass Valley's GM for Live Production. "The fact that BMG will be utilizing these five new cameras in their own facilities adds even more value, as their customers will benefit from the positive experiences with the cameras that we're sure BMG will enjoy."

Broadcast Management Group is a full-service media company with six practice groups: live production, broadcast consulting, creative content development, long-term production staffing, systems integration, and event management. BMG also operates a state-of-the-art REMI Broadcast Hub and custom-built REMI Mobile Units. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington D.C.

