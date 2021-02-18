Lana Ivanov, Founder and Formulator of Vonavi Pro, Announces Her Time-Released Skin Care Line for Healthy Skin

Vonavi Pro Skin Care Products are Formulated to Be Gentle Enough for Skin of All Ages

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Lana Ivanov, Founder and Formulator of Vonavi Pro, is pleased to announce her time-released and poly-poretic skincare line that is designed to help women achieve healthy and glowing skin.

As Lana noted, she knows that many women are unhappy with the appearance of their skin. From wrinkles and fine lines to issues like cystic acne and rosacea, women often spend a great deal of their hard-earned money on products that may not offer the help they desire.

This knowledge inspired Lana to create and formulate her line of Vonavi Pro skincare products, which are ideal for women of all ages and who are challenged by a number of skin issues. Each product is made with Poly-Pore Technology, which Lana said means they are especially effective.

"My high purity products are free of parabens, hormone disruptors, toxins, and harsh chemicals," Lana said, adding that the bioengineered complexes and exclusive formulations from Vonavi Pro are designed to help aging, sensitive, and problem skin.

For example, the Super Serum from Vonavi Pro features time-released hyaluronic acid, along with 12 percent ascorbic acid and ferulic acid. This combination of ingredients may help to neutralize free radicals and give skin a plumper appearance. The time-released serum will provide consistent hydration levels throughout the day, which can help skin to stay moisturized throughout for 24 hours.

The Hydra-Lift Stem Cell Moisturizer is another product that allows for a sustained release of hyaluronic acid into the skin. It is formulated to help to brighten the appearance of dull skin while preventing oxidative damage.

No matter which Vonavi Pro skincare products women choose, they can rest assured that each formula has been carefully tested for efficacy and that the active ingredients have been thoroughly researched to ensure their true potency and purity.

"We take great pride that we adhere to GMP standards, we do not test on animals, and are completely paraben-free," Lana said.

Lana has also been humbled by the number of customers who have reached out to her directly, telling her how much her products have helped them and their skin

"One new customer told me that it was 'the best cleanser hands down and does not dry out my face,' and another recently messaged me to say that after using my products, she woke up for the first time in two and a half years with no excess oil and with very soft skin."

